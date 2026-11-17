HatfieldIQ

Frank Wadsworth, Founder and CEO Hatfield

Hatfield Advisory Board

Integrated intelligence from ~900 curated sources connects company developments with the geopolitical, economic, regulatory and market forces shaping business

- Frank Wadsworth, Founder & CEO HatfieldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hatfield today announced the launch of HatfieldIQTM, an AI-powered company surveillance and intelligence platform that helps organizations worldwide understand developments affecting the companies they monitor. HatfieldIQ synthesizes information across risk, financial, regulatory, cybersecurity, geopolitical and market domains and organizes it around client-selected company portfolios, so professionals can see not only what has changed, but how developments across domains connect.Designed for enterprise risk, audit and compliance professionals, procurement and supply-chain leaders, financial and equity research analysts, private equity professionals, investment teams and business executives, HatfieldIQ supports a wide range of use cases, from monitoring suppliers and business partners to tracking competitors, investment holdings, acquisition targets and other organizations of interest. Third-party risk management remains a core application, and the platform serves organizations across industries and professional functions.The world is interconnected. Intelligence should be, too.Geopolitical developments can move financial markets. Macroeconomic policy can change investment assumptions. Cyber incidents can disrupt supply chains. Regulatory actions can reshape a company's risk profile. Yet these developments are often delivered through separate alerts and disconnected information streams. HatfieldIQ brings relevant developments together in a portfolio-centered view, so users can interpret company-specific events in the context of wider global forces.From more alerts to a clearer pictureHatfieldIQ's sources span cybersecurity, litigation, corporate actions, financial health, sanctions, negative news, ESG, regulatory intelligence, geopolitics, supply chains and financial markets. Rather than simply aggregating information, the platform orchestrates it across domains: associating developments with monitored companies, consolidating related events, reducing duplicate alerts and showing what the combined signals may indicate.The platform provides 24/7 monitoring, with source evidence to support review. HatfieldIQ uses AI to interpret developments, surface context and direct attention to issues that warrant further investigation. It supports-not replaces-professional judgment and decision-making.Company intelligence, tailored to each portfolioClients choose the companies to monitor, and HatfieldIQ focuses on those companies while providing broader context through global news, geopolitical and geographic intelligence, regulatory developments, market and economic indicators, portfolio-level analysis and Executive Daily Briefings that consolidate developments by company and severity.HatfieldIQ also includes Ask HatfieldIQ, which allows users to ask questions in plain English and receive answers based on their monitored portfolio, supported by source evidence. Financial-health intelligence can include financial reporting and models such as Piotroski F-Score, Altman Z-Score and Merton analysis where applicable. Coverage extends to vulnerabilities, export-control lists, ownership changes, mergers, restructuring and leadership developments, with geopolitical and supply-chain events tracked across more than 230 countries and territories, including fourth-party dependencies and transportation disruptions.“In an interconnected world, the greatest risk isn't just what you don't know-it's what you fail to connect before it matters,” said Frank Wadsworth, Founder and CEO of Hatfield.“Geopolitical events reshape economies, cyberattacks disrupt businesses, and decisions made thousands of miles away can ripple through global supply chains overnight. Yet organizations are still expected to make critical decisions using fragmented information and disconnected alerts."“The world is interconnected. Intelligence should be, too. HatfieldIQ was built on that principle. We connect developments across companies, markets, regulations and global events, transforming fragmented information into meaningful intelligence that helps professionals see the bigger picture, understand what matters and act with greater clarity. Know what changed. Know what matters. Know where to act.”A simple path from subscription to surveillanceHatfieldIQ is a low-friction subscription service, with no lengthy implementation process or complex integration required to begin monitoring a portfolio. Clients subscribe, select their companies and start monitoring.Pricing is based on the number of companies monitored, not the number of individual users. Plans include unlimited authorized users, enabling teams across risk, procurement, compliance, cybersecurity, research, investment and executive leadership to share intelligence without additional per-user licensing charges. Pricing is progressive, starting at $50 per company per month. This decreases to $25 per company in volume bands for portfolios above 200 companies. There are no minimum number of companies and annual billing includes two months free.AvailabilityHatfieldIQ is available now through Hatfield subscription plans, with a complimentary 14-day trial at for organizations evaluating the platform. Additional information is available at .Part of Hatfield's broader risk intelligence offeringHatfieldIQ is offered as a standalone subscription and also forms part of HatfieldRISQTM, Hatfield's integrated AI-powered third-party risk management platform. HatfieldRISQ connects procurement intake, entity identification, risk assessments, contracting, obligations, operational resilience, surveillance and supporting evidence around a single third-party record. Organizations can use HatfieldIQ for focused company intelligence or access its monitoring capabilities within HatfieldRISQ's broader third-party governance workflows.About HatfieldHatfield develops AI-powered risk management, procurement and company intelligence solutions that help organizations strengthen oversight, improve operational efficiency and make informed decisions. Founded by Frank Wadsworth, a financial-services and technology executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, Hatfield offers HatfieldIQTM, a company surveillance and intelligence platform, and HatfieldRISQTM, an integrated procure-to-contract and third-party risk management platform. .

Rene Mandeville

iVoice Communications, Inc.

+1 9178334735

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Hatfield Launches HatfieldIQTM, an AI-Powered Global Company Intelligence Platform News Provided By iVoice Communications, Inc. November 17, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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