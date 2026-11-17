NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, Broadway Inbound is highlighting productions and initiatives that are giving back by making theater more accessible, creating opportunities for emerging artists, and introducing the next generation of students to the arts.Wanted, opening November 8, 2026 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, has partnered with the Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation. Founded by Alicia Keys, the non-profit organization collaborates with local communities to expand arts access and foster opportunities for emerging artists. Now in its third year, the foundation's fellowship gives five early-career, New York-based theater professionals from underrepresented communities paid Broadway-level work experience and mentorship on the production.At the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, The Outsiders is providing 1,800 free tickets to New York City middle and high school students since 2024 through the Stay Gold Project, which also offers free resources to educators and students. With support from the SONIC Foundation, the initiative has now expanded to the national tour and has provided approximately 4,000 subsidized tickets to students and educators in the tour's first year.EduHam, Hamilton 's education program, launched in New York City in 2016 to give students from eligible schools in and around the city the chance to study a primary-source curriculum, then attend a student matinee of Hamilton and a post-show Q&A. The program focuses on schools with high percentages of students from low-income families, with tickets costing $10 per student, a nod to Alexander Hamilton's place on the ten-dollar bill. In the classroom, students dig into letters, speeches, and documents from the country's founding, then use what they learn to create original songs, raps, poems, and scenes. Selected students perform their work on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in front of their peers before watching the matinee.Theatergoers can get in the giving spirit by supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which has awarded more than $320 million since 1988 for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. The Red Bucket tradition began in 1989, when the cast of Off-Broadway's Steel Magnolias asked audiences for donations from the stage after the curtain call and raised nearly $8,000 in ten days. This year's six-week fall campaign began Oct. 23, following last fall's record $7.34 million, the most ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season. Among Broadway musicals, Hamilton led the way with $564,393, followed by Just in Time with $491,236, Maybe Happy Ending with $286,274 and Hadestown with $251,603.Whether planning a family outing, a school trip or a weekend escape, this season is a good time to see a show and give back.About Broadway InboundBroadway Inbound is where group buyers, tour operators, and the travel industry buy tickets to Broadway and beyond. Building on The Shubert Organization's 120 years of theatrical and technological innovation, we provide a level of trust and security unmatched in the industry.For group buyers, our website and expert team of specialists make it easy for you to plan your theatre trip, including excellent support and advice for educators. No matter what size or type-social, military, educational, religious, families, and more-you can get great tickets to Broadway, Off-Broadway, Lincoln Center, and more. Our staff knows the city and the shows, and we're here to help you find the right ticket at the right price, with flexible policies that make every group trip stress-free.Tour and travel professionals get easy, direct access to event info and ticket inventory-offering clients excellent value, convenience, and a secure way to buy Broadway tickets. BI Pro provides wholesale access to FIT and group inventory from the box office-available online or via API-allowing sales up to the day of the show, access to order history, online payment, and flexible policies.Broadway Inbound's dedicated professionals know how to find the right show at the right price. Let our team help you plan an incredible Broadway experience. For more information and to book tickets, visit BroadwayInbound or call 866-302-0995.

Sophia Bunn Pereira

Imagine PR

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Broadway's Season of Giving: How Shows Are Opening Doors to the Arts News Provided By Imagine PR November 17, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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