CVBBA Excellence Awards

These prestigious awards honor top-performing brokers for their outstanding achievements, professionalism, and commitment to industry excellence.

- CVBBA President AJ RamseyRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA ) is proud to recognize its top-performing brokers who were honored for their outstanding achievements at the 2026 Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association Conference held in Cary, NC.The CVBBA presents its annual Member Excellence Awards to recognize outstanding achievements in qualifying business transactions successfully completed during the previous calendar year. These prestigious awards celebrate the dedication, professionalism, and exceptional performance of the association's top-producing brokers. Their accomplishments not only reflect excellence within their own businesses but also strengthen the reputation, credibility, and professional standards of the business brokerage industry throughout the Carolinas and Virginia.“On behalf of the 2026 CVBBA Board of Directors, I am proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Award recipients,” said AJ Ramsey, 2026 President of the Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA).“These awards represent more than impressive transaction results. They reflect the dedication, professionalism, and expertise our members bring to helping business owners navigate one of the most significant financial and personal decisions of their lives. By facilitating successful business ownership transitions, our award recipients create lasting value for entrepreneurs, their families, employees, and the communities they serve. We congratulate each of these outstanding professionals on their achievements and thank them for their contributions to our industry and the clients who place their trust in them.”The association is proud to recognize the following exceptional professionals for their achievements in 2025:Million Dollar Award:This award recognizes individual brokers who closed one or more qualified business deals and associated real estate transactions totaling at least $1 million in total Purchase Price during the 2025 calendar year.Tommy AlligoodGuillermo BirminghamScott GordonFatima GradyPatricia GriswoldBlair GrossmanMark IrionMark McLeanMichael MetzgerJason SavedoffMulti-Million Dollar Award:This award recognizes individual brokers who closed one or more qualified business deals and associated real estate transactions totaling $2 million and above in total Purchase Price during the 2025 calendar year.Thomas ArndtRupesh BharadRobert FisherTodd FurbeeTim JohnsonMike KeenTony KhouryMike MayBill McDonaldJoe MoormanTom MorseScott PoolJustin SandridgeDaniel ScherotterJustin ScottoKen TallmadgeJim TurnerTina WrightDustin ZeherFor more information about the CVBBA, visit:For more information about the CVBBA awards, visit: member-excellence-awards/

Stacey Heller

CVBBA

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CVBBA Honors Top Business Brokers at 2026 Annual Conference News Provided By CVBBA November 17, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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