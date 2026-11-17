Jon Schnitzer's "Something Spooky" will give you goosebumps Saturday December 5th in San Francisco at The Roar Shack. | Photo by Spencer Riley

"Something Spooky" is Jon Schnitzer's supernatural comedy show. | Photo by Michelle Shiers

Jon Schnitzer uses dowsing rods to communicate with spirits in "Something Spooky". | Photo by Michelle Shiers

Scream, laugh, and get goosebumps at the Bay Area premiere this award-winning supernatural comedy show.

- Peaches Christ (Terror Vault | Co-Owner)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just when you thought spooky season was over, San Francisco immersive horror producers Terror Vault are joining forces with contemporary music ensemble The Living Earth Show to present the Bay Area premiere of SOMETHING SPOOKY, a paranormal comedy and theatrical storytelling experience from filmmaker and performer Jon Schnitzer. The one-night-only engagement takes place Saturday, December 5, 2026, at The Roar Shack in San Francisco.

Following sold-out award-winning run of shows in Los Angeles and an off-Broadway premiere in New York, Something Spooky blends family ghost stories, supernatural mysteries, comedy and theatrical scares into a personal exploration of the unexplained.

Exclusive to the San Francisco performance, Terror Vault will create a specially produced immersive entry experience, drawing audiences into the supernatural atmosphere before they take their seats. The Living Earth Show will also perform a live onstage theremin prelude, using the instrument's unmistakably eerie sound to set the mood before Schnitzer's show begins.

At the heart of Something Spooky is a family mystery involving Schnitzer's grandmother who had an imaginary childhood friend who turned out to be not so imaginary. What begins as a curious family story opens into a funny, eerie and unexpectedly moving examination of memory, belief and the people who stay with us.

“My family can't agree on politics or what's going on in the world, but we do agree these things happened, we just don't know what it means. It's been fun to bond over something mysterious and kind of magical, so the positive audience reception, awards and reviews have been kind of mind-blowing,” says Schnitzer.

Schnitzer is an expert in all things scary from his experience as the director and producer of the genre-bending horror documentary 'Haunters: The Art Of The Scare' to his background in producing live immersive experiences for Hollywood icons and historic celebrations including Tim Burton, The Egyptian Theater, and even President Obama's first Halloween Party at The White House.

The 'Something Spooky' production features an original supernatural soundscape by composer Alexander Burke known for his musical collaborations with David Lynch, Bob Dylan, Chrystabell, and Ryan Gosling's band Dead Man's Bones.

Peaches Christ and Terror Vault co-creator David Flower saw the show in Los Angeles and were inspired to bring it to the Bay Area. "Sweet, spiritual, scary, and absolutely hilarious. 'Something Spooky' is a wonderful, weird, heartfelt experience. We loved every minute of it!" said Peaches Christ.

For Terror Vault and The Living Earth Show, this special presentation brings together immersive theatre, experimental music and paranormal storytelling in a uniquely San Francisco evening. Audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for the intimate, one-night-only engagement.

Some rave reviews for "Something Spooky":

"Scary, emotional, hilarious...'Something Spooky' somehow managed to make me laugh, jump and have ALL the feels all at once."

- Darren Lynn Bousman (Director "Saw: 2, 3, 4, "Saw: Spiral", "Repo The Genetic Rock Opera")

“Genuinely spooky... I did not want this show to end.”

- Beth Accomando (Arts & Culture Reporter | KPBS News | San Diego)

“Schnitzer will make you believe in ghosts and families.”

- Stage And Cinema

"Schnitzer is a master storyteller, weaving horror and comedy together."

- Stage Takes

EVENT DETAILS

What: Something Spooky, Bay Area premiere, with an exclusive Terror Vault immersive entry and live theremin performance by The Living Earth Show

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026 | Doors 6:45 PM | Show 7:30 PM

Where: The Roar Shack, 34 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Buy Tickets to Something Spooky

Presented by: Terror Vault and The Living Earth Show

ABOUT THE ARTISTS AND PRESENTERS

Jon Schnitzer is a comedian, storyteller, filmmaker and immersive entertainment creator. His work explores horror, humor and the healing experience of being scared together.

Terror Vault, created by Joshua Grannell (Peaches Christ) and David Flower through Into The Dark, produces immersive horror theatre at San Francisco's historic Old Mint.

The Living Earth Show is a San Francisco-based contemporary music ensemble known for adventurous performances and interdisciplinary collaborations.

Jon Schnitzer

The Brain Factory

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Terror Vault And The Living Earth Show Present The Bay Area Premiere of Jon Schnitzer's 'Something Spooky' News Provided By The Brain Factory November 17, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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