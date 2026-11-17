MENAFN - Live Mint) China's export-led growth model is facing a reality check as weak domestic consumption, slowing industrial production and a prolonged property crisis expose vulnerabilities in the world's second-largest economy.

While strong overseas demand for artificial intelligence (AI )-related products has helped sustain growth, October's economic data highlight the widening gap between China's manufacturing strength and its struggling domestic economy.

The country's industrial output grew 4.8% year-on-year in October, down from 5.5% in September and below the 5.3% forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Retail sales rose just 0.4%, compared with 1.1% in September and against expectations of 0.8%.

The figures raise a crucial question for Beijing: can overseas markets continue to support growth while household spending and domestic investment remain subdued?

AI exports cushion China's economic slowdown

Strong global demand for AI infrastructure, semiconductors and other high-tech products has emerged as an important growth driver for China.

Overseas demand for technology products and automobiles helped the economy recover from a second-quarter slowdown, with gross domestic product expanding 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, Reuters reported.

China's October exports also remained strong, supported by the global AI infrastructure investment boom. However, the resilience of external trade contrasts with weakening domestic indicators, exposing an increasingly uneven recovery.

The imbalance could deepen as high-tech manufacturing accounts for a growing share of industrial growth, while traditional industries and consumer-facing sectors struggle with weak demand.

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China's official data showed that high-end and intelligent manufacturing contributed more than half of industrial output growth in the first 10 months of 2026.

This suggests that the export boom is helping sustain economic activity without necessarily generating a broad-based recovery in domestic demand.

Weak consumption and property crisis weigh on recovery

Domestic demand remains a major concern for Chinese policymakers. A sluggish labour market, uncertainty over future incomes and falling property prices have weakened consumer confidence, limiting household spending despite major shopping events such as the National Day holiday and Singles Day festival.

Services retail sales grew 4.9% in the first 10 months of 2026, marginally slower than the 5% recorded in the first nine months, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

"The persistently soft consumer confidence remains the main issue preventing a consumption recovery, and a more effective policy push must address this," Lynn Song, ING's chief economist for Greater China, told Reuters.

The property downturn is adding to the pressure. Property investment fell 21.6% year-on-year in January-October, while new home prices declined further in October. Fixed-asset investment also contracted 8.1% during the first 10 months, worsening from a 7.2% decline in January-September, as per the report.

The figures suggest that efforts to revive investment through infrastructure spending and cheaper credit have yet to deliver a meaningful recovery.

Can exports sustain China's growth?

China's dependence on overseas demand also leaves its economy exposed to trade restrictions, geopolitical tensions and any slowdown in global technology investment.

An official factory activity survey showed that manufacturers reported weaker conditions in new orders and new export orders in October compared with September. This raises questions about whether the export momentum can be sustained even as domestic demand remains weak.

Strong exports could also reduce the immediate pressure on Beijing to introduce deeper measures to revive consumption. However, relying on overseas markets cannot indefinitely compensate for weak household spending and investment.

Despite calls for additional support, economists do not expect major stimulus measures before the end of 2026.