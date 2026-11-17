MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 17 (IANS) YSR Congress Party State General Secretary Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government for declaring media baron Ramoji Rao's birth anniversary an official state celebration, questioning why a man who helped overthrow Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) deserved such recognition.

Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters, she said Ramoji and Chandrababu jointly orchestrated NTR's political downfall through meetings at Visakhapatnam's Dolphin Hotel and misleading media coverage during the Viceroy Hotel episode.

She questioned spending Rs.10 crore of public money on Ramoji's memorial event while neglecting NTR's legacy.

Lakshmi Parvathi, who is the second wife of NTR, demanded that Chandrababu first honour his father-in-law, revive the neglected NTR award and secure the Bharat Ratna for him. She recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had named a district after NTR, while Chandrababu had failed to fulfil repeated promises.

Lakshmi Parvathi questioned Ramoji's credentials as a public role model, citing the Margadarsi financial controversy, RBI violations and allegations of financial misconduct. She referred to his book Dhanavadgita, accusing him of promoting wealth accumulation through questionable practices.

She alleged that Ramoji's media opposed English-medium education introduced by YS Jagan while operating English-medium institutions. She also highlighted his shifting position on prohibition, campaigning for it under NTR and subsequently defending its withdrawal under Chandrababu.

She recalled Ramoji's attacks on NTR, his influence over Chandrababu's administration and media narratives targeting YSRCP, including coverage of recent local elections.

Questioning why public funds should honour someone whose political conduct remained controversial, Lakshmi Parvathi demanded that Chandrababu explain his priorities and respect NTR's contributions before glorifying Ramoji Rao.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Nagamalleswari alleged that the coalition government was nurturing the ganja mafia and jeopardising young people's future.

She demanded Home Minister Anitha's resignation, questioning what Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Anitha had achieved in 30 months after promising to eliminate drugs within 100 days.

Speaking at party headquarters, she said drugs were available around colleges, schools, women's hostels, railway stations and Rythu Bazaars, fuelling attacks on women, murders and other crimes. Anitha's home district led in ganja cases, while Eagle teams, drones and the Shakti app produced no visible preventive impact.