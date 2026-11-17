MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WSC Sports stands at the top of BDO's positioning map of 30+ vendors, including Adobe, FanDuel and Brightcove, with the widest product range, the most sports covered and the strongest tier-1 customer base.

New York, November 17th, 2026 – BDO Advisory reviewed 60 sports content technology vendors for its 2026 analysis of the global sports content market. WSC Sports was the only vendor to place highest on all three measures the report used.

The report titled“Sport Content Solutions: Analysis of the Global Sport Content Domain 2026,” assessed 32 of those vendors in-depth on three dimensions: solution breadth across nine offerings, sports width across 12 sports, and the presence amongst tier-1 broadcasters, clubs, leagues and competitions.

BDO found that breadth and sports coverage“do not consistently translate into stronger tier-1 presence,” and that competitive strength“is shaped by the combination of these dimensions rather than by any one of them alone.” For rights holders choosing a content partner, the useful question is which vendors combine all three. The answer is WSC Sports.

The map reflects a wider shift identified by BDO across the market. In BDO's research,“competitive advantage is migrating from capability to execution.” The report expects differentiation to depend“less on having AI and more on deploying it effectively at production scale,” with vendors compared on speed, accuracy, cost, output volume and workflow integration.

The report cites NASCAR as an example of AI production at scale. NASCAR uses WSC Sports to produce more than 13,000 videos from over 3,500 race streams. The content is distributed automatically across YouTube, TikTok, the NASCAR app, and all of their digital channels.

BDO sought to identify the next challenge rights holders face: gaining control of fan relationships on their own platforms. The report finds that the link between content decisions and measurable outcomes such as revenue, sponsorship value and retention“remains incomplete.” WSC Sports is working to close the loop between rights holders, their platforms and the fans.



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“The rights holders we work with deserve the credit here. They've pushed us to build for every sport and every platform they reach fans on. BDO's research shows where that's heading: organizations want direct relationships with fans on platforms they own, and the data that comes with them. Helping them get there is what we're building for,' said Amir Gelman, VP Marketing & GTM, WSC Sports

BDO's research combined vendor and client publications, industry and market research, in-depth interviews with vendors and other market participants, and structured vendor questionnaires. See insights from the report here.

About WSC Sports

WSC Sports, the pioneer in AI-powered sports content technology, empowers the NBA, ESPN, YouTube TV, LALIGA and 700+ other sports organizations to connect with their fans through AI-tailored sports content experiences. WSC Sports' solutions automate the creation, management and distribution of content, enabling sports rights holders to expand reach, grow fan bases and unlock revenue opportunities across platforms.

For more information, visit wsc-sports.com.

Media contact

Dan Holzhauer, WSC Sports...

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WSC Sports Leads BDO's 2026 Analysis of Sports Content Solution Vendors