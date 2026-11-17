MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noca (noca.ai ), an AI business process automation platform, is launching in the US. Teams describe what they need in plain words, and Noca builds the forms, documents, e-signatures, workflows, apps and integrations to do it. You get the whole process in one place, with no pile of separate point tools.

Most business processes are a relay race: a form gets filled, a document gets created, someone signs it, a manager approves it, and the CRM or ERP is updated. Usually each step lives in a different tool. Noca handles every step.

What teams can build with Noca:



Apps & forms: Noca Apps, Noca Forms (AI Form Builder), internal tools and portals

Automation: Noca Flows, approval workflows and an integration platform

AI: Noca Bots, Noca Workers (AI digital workers), the AI Agent Builder and Noca Talks voice agents

Documents & signatures: Noca Docs, document generation, e-signatures and digital signatures Connectivity: the Noca MCP Server and 200+ integrations



Watch the 2-minute tour: Noca Platform Overview

"People shouldn't need five tools and a developer to get one contract signed. With Noca, you describe the process and it's built," said Avishai Gelley, COO of Noca.

About NOCA

NOCA is an AI-first, no-code platform that lets organizations build AI agents, automations, apps, and integrations by describing what they need in plain language. NOCA connects directly to the systems businesses already run on, including Salesforce, Priority and other ERPs, CRMs, and document tools, so teams can launch customer-facing forms, chatbots, and end-to-end workflows in days instead of months. It serves enterprises, financial institutions, nonprofits, and system integrators across 50 industries, with a focus on fast delivery, enterprise-grade integration, and real business outcomes. Learn more at NOCA.ai, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at: