MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We believe Datadog Observability Pipelines helps Security and DevOps teams control telemetry costs and reduce noise without losing the visibility they depend on

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, 2026. This is Datadog's second placement as a Leader in Gartner research this year, following the 2026 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Observability Platforms.

“Telemetry keeps growing across applications, infrastructure and AI workloads, and teams need to control costs and choose the right destination for their data without losing the insights they rely on. Datadog Observability Pipelines gives Security and DevOps one control point for the same telemetry, and connects it to the rest of Datadog so teams can detect and investigate with precision,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.“To us, this recognition reflects how Datadog helps Observability and Security teams aggregate, standardize and govern their telemetry while keeping control of costs.”

Customer feedback is vital to Datadog's product innovation. Recent Gartner® Peer InsightsTM quotes include:

“Datadog has provided excellent visibility across our infrastructure and cloud environment, the platform is easy to deploy, integrates well with other systems, and helps us identify and resolve issues quickly; the dashboards, alerting and observability capabilities have become an important part of our operational monitoring strategy,” said an IT Manager at a finance company.

“Exceptional, I completely enjoy the central monitoring platform for all monitoring, logging and traces about both application and infra. Added with the powerful visualization tools it provides, it is a gamechanger for custom dashboards and compliance monitoring,” said an Engineer at a finance company.

We feel Datadog's Observability Pipelines product helps customers like Rakuten Viber:



Aggregate and Standardize: Collect telemetry from agents, collectors, and open frameworks like OpenTelemetry, and remap it to the schema teams already work in, including OCSF for security data.

Transform and Govern: Parse, enrich and redact sensitive fields before data leaves the team's network, with rules applied consistently across every source.

Control Costs and Volume: Filter noise, sample high-volume sources and archive to lower-cost storage, so teams pay for only the data they use. Achieve Flexibility: Route the same stream to Datadog, a SIEM and internal archives at once, and change where data lands without re-instrumentation.

The full report is now available for download here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, Pankaj Prasad, Andre Bridges, Andrea Curry, Neil Young, 12 November 2026

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About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

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