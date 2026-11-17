NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Compute Desk
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Compute Desk that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Compute Desk raises $45M led by Lightspeed to build infrastructure for hedging compute" issued November 17, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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