MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – All 275 branches collecting toys and books to benefit children in their local communities –

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A toy or book donated at a local State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) branch this holiday season will help a child in that same community.

With holiday preparations underway and shopping lists beginning to take shape, SECU is inviting North Carolinians to consider children in their own communities as they plan their seasonal giving. Now through Dec. 4, all 275 SECU branches are collecting new, unwrapped toys and books to support children and families across the state as part of the Credit Union's fifth annual Toy Drive.

With branches in all 100 North Carolina counties, the drive gives both members and non-members an opportunity to make a difference close to home. Each SECU branch partners with local non-profit organizations to distribute donated gifts, ensuring toys and books collected locally benefit children and families nearby.

“There's something special about seeing a community come together to make the holidays brighter for its children,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady.“Our employees, members, and local non-profit partners make this effort possible year after year. Their generosity and commitment to helping others reflect the very heart of the People Helping People® philosophy we operate by as a not-for-profit financial cooperative.”

Since the drive began, thousands of gifts have been delivered to children and families statewide. Last year alone, SECU's Toy Drive collected more than 12,600 donations, demonstrating the impact of North Carolinians coming together to support their neighbors.

New, unwrapped toys and books can be dropped off at any SECU branch through Friday, Dec. 4. To find an SECU branch near you, visit: locations.ncsecu.org/search.

The annual Toy Drive is one of the many ways SECU demonstrates its commitment to the cooperative principle of Concern for Community. Learn more about SECU's community involvement at ncsecu.org/about-us/community-impact.

A bout SECU

As a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 89 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with over $60 billion in assets. It serves more than 3 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,000 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App.

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