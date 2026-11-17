Sacramento Transportation Authority

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sacramento Transportation Authority (STA) announced today it has presented its inaugural 2026 Measure A Transportation Awards to five distinguished agencies, cities, and individuals to recognize projects and partnerships resulting in significant transportation achievements. The award recipients represent: CalTrans, the City of Sacramento, the City of Citrus Heights, and Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates (SABA).This is the first time ever that STA has given the awards highlighting crucial work accomplished through Measure A, a voter-approved half cent sales tax in Sacramento County which provides funding for transportation-related developments, activities, and services. STA administers the approximately $186 million in funding annually, leveraging local financial resources to help attract regional, state, and federal investment.“These awards illustrate Measure A successes and STA's countywide coordination role to support transportation investments now and for the future,” explains Kevin Bewsey, STA Executive Director.“We want people across Sacramento County to see how their Measure A dollars are being utilized to provide direct improvements to the region's transportation systems, whether it be a multi-million dollar carpool lane project or a local complete streets project to advance bike and pedestrian mobility. These honorees exemplify how their work provides accountability and visible public accomplishment.”The 2026 STA Measure A Award recipients are:.City of Sacramento, Franklin Boulevard Complete Street Project, Local Funding Multiplier Award.CalTrans, SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project (FixSac5), Regional Funding Multiplier Award.Leslie Blomquist, City of Citrus Heights, Transportation Champion Award.Deb Banks, Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates, Community Recognition Award.Wayne Lewis, CalTrans, Lifetime Achievement AwardTo be considered for the awards, nominees had to meet strict selection criteria, including identifying quantifiable transportation funding outcomes, demonstrating specific benefits to Sacramento County, its cities, and multiple jurisdictions, and showing a clear connection to Measure A funds or STA's mission to provide Sacramento County's 1.6 million residents with transportation solutions. Measure A funds are utilized to help relieve traffic congestion, improve air quality, expand public transit, address repair needs, improve biking and walking, and strengthen public safety.STA's Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee made the selections from among dozens of entries. The awards were presented at STA's Governing Board meeting held in Sacramento, California on Tuesday, November 12, 2026.To learn more about each honoree, please visit:

Kevin Bewsey

Sacramento Transportation Authority

+1 916-323-0895

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Caltrans, City of Sacramento Among First-Ever Recipients of Sacramento Transportation Authority Measure A Awards News Provided By Bonilla Communications November 17, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Politics



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