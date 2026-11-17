Bandicam's Motion Transfer

The AI video editing feature can change outfits and backgrounds while preserving the original motion and camera work.

- Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bandicam Company has launched Motion Transfer in Bandicam AI Studio. This AI video editing feature changes who or what appears in existing footage while preserving the original movement, timing, and camera work. The edited clip also retains the source video's length, aspect ratio, and audio.

In a short dance video, an animated character can replace the original performer and follow the same choreography. A comedy sketch can feature an entirely new cast without changing the original performance. For a product ad, a single shot of a model walking can be repurposed to showcase different outerwear, such as a jacket in one version and a coat in another.

Each edit starts with a reference video. An uploaded image or a character from the Bandicam AI Studio library supplies the new look, and a text prompt specifies what to change. In a group shot, each person can be replaced with a different character. A prompt can also target specific details, such as changing one performer's outfit or replacing the background.

Anyone who wants to try the feature with an existing example can select 'Recreate' on a sample in the Bandicam AI Studio gallery. This option loads the reference video, images, prompt, and settings used for the sample, which provide a starting point for a new version with a different image or prompt.

“We wanted to make it easier for more people to participate when a short video trend takes off,” said Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company.“With Motion Transfer, you can take a clip you've already shot and make your own version without needing advanced editing skills.”

Motion Transfer offers two models. Bandicam Recast accepts MP4 and MOV clips from 4 to 30 seconds. Bandicam Recast Lite handles clips from 2 to 15 seconds and uses fewer credits. Both models offer 480p, 720p, and 1080p output, and Bandicam AI Studio shows the credit cost before generation.

Bandicam Company also lowered prices for the Seedance series by 20% and reduced the standard price of Wan 3.0 by 52%.

Motion Transfer is available directly in a web browser. Eligible new users receive free generation credits after verifying their email address. To learn more, see examples, or start editing your own footage, visit Motion Transfer in Bandicam AI Studio.

About Bandicam Company

Bandicam Company develops software for recording, editing, and creating digital media. The company is best known for the Bandicam screen recorder, which is used to capture desktop activity, record gameplay, and make video tutorials. Bandicam Company also operates Bandicam AI Studio, a browser-based platform for creating and editing videos, images, and audio. The studio includes tools for generating voiceovers and subtitles, upscaling footage, and editing existing clips.

Claire Kim

Bandicam Company

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Bandicam AI Studio Launches Motion Transfer to Swap People in Videos News Provided By Bandicam Company November 17, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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