MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Joint Report is released by the Schatz Energy Research Center and California Ocean Science Trust

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Schatz Energy Research Center at Cal Poly Humboldt (Schatz Center) and the California Ocean Science Trust (OST) have released a joint report titled: Science Research and Capacity Needs for California's North Coast: From Wigi to the Coastal and Marine Environment.

Convened to address climate threats and potential industrial development, an August 2026 workshop brought together university researchers, Tribal scientists, state agencies, and independent scientists to articulate regional research priorities. As detailed in the workshop summary report, Wigi (Humboldt Bay) and the surrounding coast and ocean face a complex future shaped by sea level rise and legacy contamination as well as potential redevelopment tied to floating offshore wind and port infrastructure. Because research investments here have historically lagged behind other parts of California, the report finds that dedicated funding and regional coordination are critical for safeguarding local ecosystems and communities-whether or not proposed developments proceed. Just this year, California's 2026 Coast and Ocean Assessment identified filling monitoring gaps along the North Coast as a strategic priority.

“The August workshop highlighted the importance of building a north coast science ecosystem that (i) integrates Tribal, academic, agency, and independent scientists, (ii) is able to identify and address critical knowledge gaps, and (iii) can set regional guidelines for data collection, transparency, and stewardship. State funding to develop and support an annual Wigi Assessment could be a key first step in advancing these regional priorities,” reflected Maia Cheli, Senior Development Manager at the Schatz Center.“Sustained collaboration and investment will be necessary to meet the long-term science needs of the north coast.”

The science priorities identified through this workshop contribute to a collaborative effort for the U.S. West Coast to speak with one voice on ocean science priorities and to make a stronger collective case for investment and action. This convening is one of several planned by the California Ocean Science Trust as part of the West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda, a collaborative effort among state agencies, federal agencies, Tribes, academic institutions, and research institutions to identify shared ocean and coastal science priorities across California, Oregon, and Washington.

“Meaningful investments in science don't always start with a research project; sometimes they begin by bringing people together,” said OST Executive Director Dr. Liz Whiteman.“OST invested in this convening because science provides a platform for communities to define their priorities and to shape their future. By bringing our support and capacity to this effort, we are laying the groundwork for targeted research investments to address community-identified needs and champion the people doing that vital science.”

Brie Lindsey

California Ocean Science Trust

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New Report Identifies Strategic Science Investments for California's North Coast and Wigi (Humboldt Bay) News Provided By California Ocean Science Trust November 17, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Technology



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