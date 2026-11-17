Grendizer battle in the skies

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Plex Co., Ltd. (a member of Bandai Namco) announced its "Scene Selection" figure line: a stunning new UFO Robot Grendizer (Goldorak)

CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This latest entry captures one of the most exhilarating moments from the show-the mid-air separation of Grendizer from its iconic support craft, the Spazer. Crafted with a dynamic composition that defies expectations, the figure brings the thrill of the classic animation directly into fans' hands.

Key Product Features

.Iconic Mid-Air Separation Scene: Faithfully recreates the high-octane separation sequence with an unprecedented, dynamic sculpt.

.Removable Spazer & Cloudscape Diorama Base: The Spazer can be detached from the cloud-themed diorama base, allowing for a fully customizable display experience.

.Dynamic Display Angles: Position the figure at your preferred angle and orientation to showcase dramatic scenes like a sweeping aerial turn.

Product Specifications

.Product Name: Scene Selection: UFO Robot Grendizer Battle in the Skies

.Product Size: Height 14cm X Width 20cm

.Estimated Release Date: 1Q 2027

.Available at: Hobby stores, speciality stores, etc

©Dynamic Planning・TOEI ANIMATION

Easy Hobby Limited

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Tsutomu Aoi

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Plex Co., Ltd. (a member of Bandai Namco) Unveils "Scene Selection" UFO Robot Grendizer (Goldorak) Battle in the Skies News Provided By Easy Hobby Limited November 17, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Retail



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