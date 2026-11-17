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Non-Human Identity (NHI) Access Management Market

The Business Research Company's Non-Human Identity (NHI) Access Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for non-human identity (NHI) access management is gaining remarkable traction as organizations increasingly depend on digital entities for their operations. With the rise of automated systems and cloud technologies, securing these non-human identities has become crucial. Here, we explore the market's current status, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future prospects.

Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Size and Growth Outlook

The non-human identity access management market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.45 billion in 2025 to $11.13 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by the surge in service accounts and machine identities, broader adoption of cloud-native applications, rising cybersecurity threats involving compromised credentials, the growth of API-driven application frameworks, and enterprises' increasing reliance on automated workloads.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $21.16 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.4%. Factors driving this forecast include the expanding use of autonomous AI agents, the growing volume of non-human identities, heightened demand for automated secrets management, stricter regulatory requirements around identity governance, and the proliferation of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Key emerging trends encompass automated discovery of non-human identities, continuous lifecycle management of machine identities, automated rotation of secrets and credentials, context-aware authorization for machines, and advanced risk monitoring and analytics of machine identities.

Understanding Non-Human Identity Access Management and Its Role

Non-human identity access management is a cybersecurity discipline that focuses on identifying, managing, authenticating, and securing digital identities owned by non-human entities. These identities include applications, service accounts, APIs, containers, bots, workloads, and machine identities. The main goal is to control access rights, automate credential and secret lifecycle processes, and prevent unauthorized access, thereby mitigating risks linked to identity misuse and enhancing overall security posture.

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How Cloud-Native Application Adoption Boosts the NHI Access Management Market

One major driver behind the NHI access management market's growth is the accelerating adoption of cloud-native applications. These applications are built and deployed using cloud technologies, enabling organizations to develop, scale, and manage software efficiently across cloud environments. The shift toward cloud-native platforms is propelled by enterprises moving critical workloads to public clouds to gain better flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiency. This migration increases the number of machine identities, service accounts, APIs, containers, and workloads that require secure authentication and authorization, fueling demand for NHI access management solutions.

For example, in November 2025, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), a US-based nonprofit body, reported that 15.6 million developers worldwide were utilizing cloud-native technologies, with 77% of backend developers adopting at least one such technology. This widespread uptake of cloud-native applications underpins the growing importance and expansion of the non-human identity access management market.

Regional Perspective on the Non-Human Identity Access Management Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the non-human identity access management market, benefitting from its advanced technological infrastructure and early adoption of cybersecurity solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market throughout the upcoming years. The market report encompasses multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments and opportunities in this space.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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The Non-Human Identity (NHI) Access Management Market Is Projected to Grow at a 17.4% CAGR by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Human Rights, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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