BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fantasy enthusiasts and young adult readers are in for an unforgettable adventure with Kristie Nixon's debut novel,“The Guardian and The Seeker,” a richly woven YA fantasy that offers cinematic worldbuilding, high-stakes conflict, and deeply emotional storytelling.This 333-page novel weaves a resonant tale centered on discovering identity, inner strength, and courage in the face of overwhelming odds. Kristie Nixon's debut is poised to captivate a broad audience of readers who crave immersive lore and character-driven narratives.At the heart of“The Guardian and The Seeker” is Kelsey, a 16-year-old girl who struggles with invisibility - at home, where her family's silence suffocates her, and at school, where cruelty renders her voiceless. But when seven mysterious minutes vanish and a prophetic dream takes root in her mind, Kelsey's world shifts. Pulled through the Veil into Aetheria, a realm of slumbering dragons, ancient riddles, and buried grief, she discovers she is the Starbound Heir, long-lost royalty with the power to save or destroy a fractured world.A high-concept, emotionally resonant, and visually dynamic fantasy, the novel combines themes of vulnerability and redemption with vivid worldbuilding and lush characters. Readers will follow Kelsey as she unravels the secrets of her lineage, confronts a sorcerer, and learns to wield empathy as a weapon against darkness - all while navigating the intricate dynamics of friends, foes, and an extraordinary destiny, setting the stage for an expansive arc of explosive action and tender emotional depth.Meticulously crafted, yet accessible to a wide range of readers,“The Guardian and The Seeker” introduces Aetheria, a fantasy world teeming with ancient magic, complex political histories, and heartache hidden beneath layers of lore. Nixon's debut novel lays the foundation for an exciting series, promising a powerful, emotional payoff in its sequel that fans of franchises like“Shatter Me” and“A Court of Thorns and Roses” won't want to miss.For fans of YA romantasy and expansive portal adventure, the novel captures the universal yearning for connection, healing, and the courage to step out of the shadows when the world seems overwhelming.“The Guardian and The Seeker” (ISBN: 9781970844368 / 9781970844382) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $38.99, the paperback retails for $26.99, and for a limited time, the ebook is available at a promotional price of $2.99.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Sixteen-year-old Kelsey is used to vanishing – at home, where silence suffocates, and at school, where cruelty cuts deeper than words. But when seven minutes disappear and a dream etches itself into her notebook, she's pulled through the Veil into Aetheria – a realm of slumbering dragons, whispering riddles, and buried grief.There, Kelsey learns she's the Starbound Heir, a long-lost princess destined to confront a sorcerer shaped by mourning. With loyal Alex and enigmatic Jelindra by her side, she must wield empathy as power, unravel the secrets of her lineage, and choose the kind of leader she dares to become.About the Author:Kristie Nixon is an Executive MBA graduate, high-stakes strategist, and fantasy author whose immersive storytelling is driven by a lifelong obsession with deep worldbuilding and high-stakes adventure. Raised in Idaho, she writes cinematic, emotionally raw YA Romantasy defined by rich lore, complex character dynamics, and moral depth. The Guardian and The Seeker is her debut novel and the entry point to a major upcoming fantasy series.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

Michelle VanSledright

Manhattan Book Group

+1 800-767-0531

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Kristie Nixon Unveils Her Debut Novel 'The Guardian and The Seeker' – A Riveting YA Romantasy Adventure News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 17, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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