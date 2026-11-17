MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leadership advancements and new positions expand technical, sales and operational capabilities

- Molly Rouch, president, Six Degrees ConsultingCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six Degrees Consulting, a nimble data security consulting firm, announced today the promotions of two key executives and the addition of three new positions. Chris Rouch steps into the role of chief technology officer and Erez Levanon has been promoted to director of sales. Kim Grist has joined in a new role as director of business operations, while Harry Tobin and Tom Hawes have recently filled new positions as security sales specialists.The appointments and new arrivals follow a period of 30% year-over-year revenue growth from 2025 to 2026. The data security consulting company also recently announced the broadening of its professional services to meet evolving client needs.“Businesses are looking for immediate ways to adopt modern technologies while maintaining essential security,” said Six Degrees Consulting President Molly Rouch.“We're seeing more small and midsize companies invest in tools that provide that level of security and visibility while managing remote work-often without a large internal security staff,” she said.“We help our customers meet these needs through a highly collaborative, creative resource team that delivers where they need it most.”Internal advancements and new additions include:Chris Rouch, chief technology officer (formerly vice president of sales)As company co-founder, Chris Rouch joined Six Degrees Consulting at its inception in 2001. Since then, he has led strategy and development of the firm's partnerships and technologies. As CTO, Chris Rouch continues to oversee these core areas while enhancing customer experiences and expanding technical capabilities. His focus remains on helping clients navigate increasingly complex threats, including evolving industry regulations and the latest advances in AI-enhanced security.Erez Levanon, director of sales (formerly email security specialist)Since joining in March 2024, Levanon has worked across a range of foundational security solutions with a focus on email security. An enthusiastic mentor, Levanon has successfully supported new business development and account expansion, in addition to negotiations and customer relationship management. In his new post, he will be a key driver of sales execution, business growth and revenue generation.Kim Grist, director of business operation (new role)Grist joins Six Degrees Consulting leading operations and programs with an emphasis on marketing and core business management. She comes to Six Degrees with more than 20 years of experience in operations, event planning, and sponsorships across a variety of industries including real estate and pharmaceuticals.Harry Tobin and Tom Hawes, security sales specialists (new positions)Both Tobin and Hawes offer expertise in email security and cloud-based solutions, helping customers evaluate and implement tools to meet their defense needs. Tobin recently held a high-performing account sales role in next-gen logistics, while Hawes was a successful product sales specialist at Cintas, a provider of uniform rentals, safety supplies and facility services.“As problem solvers in a rapidly evolving industry, our specialists and partner network are focused on determining what works best for our customers without compromising productivity,” Molly Rouch added.“Having the right leadership in place helps us respond swiftly, with solutions that directly contribute to our customers' long-term success. We're excited about our dynamic team and the new opportunities they create for Six Degrees, our technology partners, and our clients.”About Six Degrees ConsultingSix Degrees Consulting leverages expert insights and a trusted partner network to help individuals and organizations navigate complex data security and secure access challenges with confidence. For nearly 25 years, Six Degrees has been driven by a relationship-first approach to customers and partnerships. By valuing tailored solutions, innovative thinking and cost efficiency, the company drives businesses forward in an ever-changing risk landscape. As a Check Point Premier Partner, Six Degrees is recognized as a leader in service and customer satisfaction-Redefining Data Security Through Trusted ExpertiseTM.

Molly Rouch

Six Degrees Consulting

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Six Degrees Consulting announces key promotions and new hires to support company and data defense growth News Provided By Six Degrees Consulting November 17, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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