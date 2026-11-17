TechCon Pitch Event

Applications are now open for the Startup Innovation Showcase, where emerging technology companies will compete for a spot in the Startup World Cup Grand Finale

- Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of TechCon GlobalSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TechCon Global today announced that TechCon SoCal 2027 will host the Startup World Cup SoCal Regional Finals as part of its flagship Startup Innovation Showcase on Friday, June 4, 2027, at San Diego State University (SDSU).Organized in collaboration with Startup World Cup, a global competition hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures, the regional finals will bring together promising technology startups to compete before leading venture capitalists, angel investors, corporate executives, and innovation ecosystem leaders.The winning startup will earn the opportunity to advance toward the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco, joining regional champions from around the world in the competition for a $1 million investment prize.Applications are now open for startups developing innovative solutions across artificial intelligence, digital health, life sciences, semiconductors, enterprise software, FinTech, cybersecurity, robotics, deep tech, consumer technology, and other emerging industries.Connecting Southern California's Innovation Ecosystem with Global Investment OpportunitiesAfter drawing more than 200 applications in 2026, the Startup Innovation Showcase returns with an expanded focus on connecting high-potential startups with capital, strategic partnerships, and global market opportunities.TechCon SoCal 2027 is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees, including 100+ investors and 50+ strategic partners, creating a platform for founders to engage with venture capital firms, corporate innovation teams, and technology executives.“Startups are the driving force behind the next wave of technological innovation, and access to capital, mentorship, and meaningful industry connections can make a tremendous difference in their growth,” said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of TechCon Global.“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Startup World Cup and Pegasus Tech Ventures, providing promising founders an opportunity to showcase their innovations, connect with investors, and compete on a global stage.”Startup Innovation Showcase: A Platform for High-Growth CompaniesThe Startup Innovation Showcase is designed to identify and elevate ambitious entrepreneurs developing differentiated technologies with the potential to transform industries.Applications will be evaluated through a competitive selection process focusing on six key criteria:.Innovation and Differentiation: Uniqueness of the solution, competitive advantages, and technological innovation..Market Opportunity: Addressable market, industry dynamics, and potential for growth..Traction and Business Model: Customer validation, commercial progress, and revenue potential..Team and Execution Capability: Founder expertise, leadership, and ability to execute..Investment Readiness: Scalability, capital strategy, and potential investor appeal..Presentation and Communication: Clarity of the business proposition and effectiveness of the startup pitch.Selected finalists will receive an opportunity to present their companies live on the main stage of TechCon SoCal 2027 before a distinguished panel of venture capitalists, investors, and industry executives.Finalists will also benefit from:.Live Investor Pitch: Present their innovation and business opportunity directly to a panel of experienced investors and industry leaders..Dedicated Exhibition Space: Showcase their technology and engage with conference participants through a dedicated demo booth..Full Conference Access: Participate in keynote presentations, executive panels, networking sessions, and investor-focused discussions..Investor and Strategic Partner Exposure: Connect with potential capital providers, customers, industry partners, and advisors..Global Competition Opportunity: Compete for recognition as the SoCal Regional Winner and advancement through the Startup World Cup competition.Building on the Success of TechCon SoCal 2026The 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase drew applicants from artificial intelligence, healthcare, robotics, sustainability, enterprise software, medical technology, and other emerging sectors.Following a competitive evaluation process, seven startups were selected to present at the finals: Baritone Health, MVI Medical, EZ-Robot, TRII, Hyivy Health, ReRoute Americas, and BioMetal Health, with TR11 being the winner.The 2026 program also featured a $25,000 investment commitment from Emmeline Ventures MVI Medical.Applications Open for TechCon SoCal 2027 Startup Innovation ShowcaseTechCon Global invites early-stage and growth-stage technology startups from across the United States and internationally to apply for the Startup Innovation Showcase. Interested startups can apply through the official event websiteEvent DetailsEvent: TechCon SoCal 2027Competition: Startup Innovation Showcase – Startup World Cup SoCal Regional FinalsDate: Friday, June 4, 2027Venue: San Diego State UniversityLocation: San Diego, CaliforniaExpected Attendance: 1,000+ attendees, 100+ investors, 50+ strategic partnersApplications: Apply hereWebsite: /techcon-socal-2027/About Startup World CupStartup World Cup is a global startup pitch competition organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. The competition brings together startups, investors, corporate executives, and technology leaders through regional competitions held around the world.Regional champions compete for opportunities to advance to the global competition, culminating in the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco and the opportunity to compete for a $1 million investment prize.For more information, visit .About TechCon GlobalFounded in 2019, TechCon Global is an innovation and investment platform connecting entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, corporate executives, researchers, and technology leaders through curated conferences and startup programs across North America.Through its conferences and Startup Innovation Showcase, TechCon Global facilitates engagement between innovative startups, investors, and industry partners, helping transform breakthrough ideas into scalable businesses.Its conferences focus on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital health, life sciences, semiconductors, enterprise software, FinTech, cybersecurity, and deep tech.For more information, visit . Follow @techconglobal on social media.

Faisal Mushtaq

TechCon Global

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TechCon SoCal 2027 to Host Startup World Cup SoCal Regional Finals; Applications Now Open News Provided By TechCon Global November 17, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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