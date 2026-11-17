MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New data-driven platform lets students propose their own financial aid packages

- Bill MillerNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyAidAwards (MAA) today announced the phased national launch of its data-driven financial aid platform, allowing students to propose financial aid packages to colleges and universities before applying for admission.Following an initial pilot in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Virginia for the 2027 enrollment cycle, MAA is expanding nationally to serve students considering four-year public and private nonprofit institutions, including out-of-state public universities. Community colleges and for-profit institutions are excluded.The platform addresses a fundamental problem: Families often invest hundreds of dollars in applications and campus visits, only to discover months later that their preferred colleges are financially beyond reach."For too long, families have approached college admissions without understanding the true cost of attendance," said MAA President Bill Miller. "Students should know whether a college is financially feasible before investing time, money, and emotional energy in pursuing an institution they may ultimately be unable to afford."Changing Who Starts the Financial Aid ConversationTraditionally, students apply, receive admission decisions, and then wait for colleges to determine their financial aid packages. Only afterward do families discover the gap between college costs and what they can afford.MyAidAwards reverses that process.Using federal higher-education data, published college costs, and the student's FAFSA information, MAA applies established financial aid calculation rules to develop individualized proposed financial aid packages.Students enter the Student Aid Index (SAI) from their FAFSA Submission Summary. MAA then applies applicable federal grants and standard loan amounts, including the $5,500 first-year Federal Direct Loan and applicable Parent PLUS borrowing for students living on campus, to determine the additional institutional grants and scholarships needed to cover remaining direct costs. These costs include tuition, required fees, and applicable room and board.Importantly, MAA accounts for in-state and out-of-state tuition differences, allowing families to evaluate public and private institutions nationwide using consistent affordability standards.Five Colleges. One Student. A New Approach.After completing the FAFSA and receiving their FAFSA Submission Summary, students enter financial information and select up to five eligible colleges.With a single click on "Calculate My Aid," MAA generates proposed aid packages that show each institution's direct costs, recommended financial assistance, and anticipated family responsibility. Visual comparisons and side-by-side tables help families evaluate their options.At the student's request, MAA prepares formal financial aid proposals for each institution's enrollment management and financial aid leadership, inviting colleges to review the financial information and indicate whether sufficient assistance may be available.Colleges retain full authority over admissions and financial aid decisions. MAA does not guarantee admission or financial assistance.Expanding Opportunity for Students and CollegesFor students, MAA expands college choices beyond institutions they might otherwise dismiss because of published tuition prices.For colleges, it creates earlier opportunities to identify prospective students, understand their financial needs, and evaluate available institutional assistance.For high school counselors, MAA simplifies complex FAFSA information and provides understandable financial comparisons. Through Tuesday, November 17, 2026, counselors in the initial rollout states can offer students complimentary access. Beginning Tuesday, November 16, 2026, the standard $25 fee for evaluating up to five colleges will apply.Affordability Before AcceptanceAs families confront rising college costs and mounting concerns about student debt, MAA seeks to fundamentally change when financial decisions enter the college selection process. "A student's college choices should not end at the state line or at a published tuition price," Miller said. "Our goal is to give families the information and opportunity to ask colleges what is financially feasible before they apply. Affordability should come before acceptance-not after."MyAidAwards: Affordability Before Acceptance.About MyAidAwardsMyAidAwards (MAA) is a data-driven financial aid platform that lets students propose financial aid packages to four-year public and private nonprofit colleges and universities before applying for admission. Using federal higher-education data, published college costs and FAFSA information, MAA helps families understand what is financially feasible early in the college search. Learn more at .MyAidAwards: Affordability Before Acceptance.

Tony McGeorge

MyAidAwards

+1 610-220-1763

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MyAidAwards Launches Nationally, Giving Students the Power to Negotiate College Affordability Before They Apply News Provided By My College Costs November 17, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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