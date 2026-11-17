Cover of Doctor Doom #1

Sanford Greene

Vincent Zurzolo, ComicConnect

Bidding on the Doctor Doom artwork continues from now until Dec. 6, 2026.

- Vincent ZurzoloNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ComicConnect, the auction house that brought in an unprecedented $10.2 million from its“Death of Superman” art auction, is now bringing to market all of the original drawings by Sanford Greene for Doom #1 (Marvel, 2024) as a special feature of its Event Auction 68.Bidding continues from now until Dec. 6, 2026.“This Doctor Doom one-shot was an instant hit and ranked number one when it was released in May of 2024,” said Vincent Zurzolo, president and co-founder of ComicConnect, the premier online auction house for pop culture comics and collectibles.“It finished in the top 20 single-issue comics of 2024 and even featured a tribute to the late rapper MF Doom.“We're thrilled to offer Sanford's 41 original drawings from this watershed story.”The release of“Avengers: Doomsday,” scheduled for December, is likely to generate even more interest in the auction. Doom, who is played by Robert Downey Jr. (the former Iron Man), was glimpsed in“Fantastic Four: First Steps” with Franklin Richards, young son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm.“Robert Downey Jr. had a copy of the Doom one-shot at his 'Avengers: Doomsday' workstation on the set,” Zurzolo said.Greene, who has worked on iconic Marvel characters including Wolverine, Black Panther and Luke Cage, said,“Growing up reading Marvel Comics, I became fascinated by Doctor Doom and how he potentially is the center of the entire Marvel Universe. He is one of my bucket list characters and this story is somewhat a love letter to Doom and Marvel.”The plot of Doom #1 has Doctor Victor von Doom teaming up with Valeria Richards, Franklin's sister, to stop Galactus from bringing an end to the universe.Doctor Doom is considered by many to be one of Marvel's greatest villains, but his character transcends evil, Zurzolo said.“Doom's character has evolved over the decades through some of Marvel's most acclaimed stories to encompass a depth of motivation that exists outside the world of heroes, villains and anti-heroes, as unpredictable as he is ruthless.”Greene drew more than 150 unique characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe to join the fight against Galactus.“Nearly every page is a splash that in any other comic would be worthy of the cover,” Zurzolo said.The story is told graphically in pen and ink, with all of the dialogue added digitally afterward, he noted.“It is a testament to Sanford's prowess as both an artist and storyteller that he is able to communicate the entirety of Doom's story visually,” he said.Other original art highlights of Event Auction 68 include.Frank Frazetta - Durango Kid #13 - White Indian page 3 (1951).Ron Frenz - X-Factor #4 cover (1986).Rube Goldberg - Parade: The Weekly Picture Newspaper - Advertising Illustration (ca 1960s).Frank Miller - Zorro #1 cover (1985).Jack Kirby - Eternals #19 cover (1977)Bidding in Event Auction 68 continues through Dec. 11, with closing dates as follows:.Session 1: (DOOM) Ends: Dec. 6, 2026.Session 2: (2000 A.D. - Dagar Desert Hawk) Ends: Dec. 7, 2026.Session 3: (Daredevil - Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars) Ends: Dec. 8, 2026.Session 4: (Marvel Super Special Magazine - Zip Comics) Ends: Dec. 9, 2026.Session 5: (Original Art) Ends: Dec. 10, 2026.Session 6: (Foreign Comics) Ends: Dec. 11, 2026To bid or for more information, go to or visit

Joanne Levine

Lekas & Levine PR

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Doctor Doom Original Art Comes to Auction Ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday' Movie Premiere News Provided By Lekas & Levine PR November 17, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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