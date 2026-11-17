Recalls by automaker 2021-2015

Bumper analyzed recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between 2021 and 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 2,072 vehicle recalls occurred during the study period, affecting 147.2 million vehicles. The top five automakers for recalls were Ford Motor Co., Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Volkswagen Group.Ford leads the five-year ranking by a wide margin: 386 recalls, nearly double second-place Stellantis at 200. Mercedes-Benz (164), General Motors (157) and Volkswagen Group (145) round out the top five. BMW (130), Hyundai (105), Kia (93), Nissan (92) and Honda (81) follow.The three automakers at the top filed 36% of all recalls, and the top five filed 51%. Ford alone accounts for 18.6% of recalls and 26.1% of all vehicles affected, about 38.4 million of the 147.2 million vehicle recalls in the data.Industry-wide, recall counts were fairly steady: 407 in 2021, 382 in 2022, 400 in 2023, 434 in 2024 and 449 in 2025. It's important to keep in mind that no single year predicts the next. An automaker that looks quiet in one year could file the most recalls in the next year.It can feel impossible to keep track of so many different recalls across automakers. Car owners and buyers should use a VIN report to check for open recalls before buying, and again periodically after. They should treat“no open recalls” as a snapshot, not a clean bill of health, and look at recent recall activity for the brand and model, not only the single VIN.Before you buy a used car, or if you've never checked the one you own, run its VIN through Bumper's recall lookup to see which recalls are open and which may have already been closed.About BumperBumper's mission is simple: make the car-owning, buying and selling experience better and more affordable through vehicle history reports for one low cost. Membership also unlocks access to detailed information on available reported accidents, recalls, estimated market value and easy-to-use tools available online or through the Bumper mobile app. Follow Bumper on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X. For partnership inquiries, email...FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:...

Erin Kemp

Bumper

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New Analysis Finds Which Automakers Are Responsible for the Most Vehicle Recalls News Provided By The Lifetime Value Company November 17, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods



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