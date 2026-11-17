The world's largest ghost tour company expands into entertainment, connecting paranormal personalities and brands through a growing national network.

- Charissa Lauren

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ghost City Tours, the world's largest ghost tour company, operating in more than 60 cities across the United States, announces the launch of the Ghost City Creator Collective, a national network bringing together paranormal investigators, digital creators, filmmakers, alternative lifestyle brands and haunted travel personalities under one collaborative ecosystem.

Built on the philosophy of“Stronger Together,” the initiative represents a significant expansion of Ghost City's media and entertainment division, creating opportunities for original productions, brand partnerships, live events, tourism experiences and creator-led storytelling.

Within two weeks of launching, the Collective welcomed 30 contracted creators in a single week, with its network growing toward 50 partners nationwide. Together, with a combined audience of approximately 1.47 million, reflecting the collective strength of a community built on shared visibility, creative collaboration, and mutual growth. By connecting established personalities with emerging voices, the initiative aims to amplify individual talent, expand opportunities, and elevate the paranormal industry as a whole.

Uniting the Paranormal Community

The Collective brings together established paranormal personalities and emerging creators, including Haley Michelle (@misshaleymichelle), Caitlin Orellana (@caitlinorellanahome), Witchvoid (@witchvoid), She Haunts (@shehaunts), and Kelsey Nyx (@kelsey_nyx), among others. Unlike traditional influencer programs, the Ghost City Creator Collective is designed to connect independent voices with a larger national platform while preserving their individual identities and creative freedom.

“The paranormal industry is filled with incredibly talented people who have built passionate communities around their work,” said Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours.“Our vision is to bring those voices together, create meaningful opportunities, and build an ecosystem where creators, brands and businesses can grow alongside one another. We believe we're stronger together.”

Building a Paranormal Media & Entertainment Ecosystem

Ghost City is expanding beyond traditional haunted tourism with several interconnected initiatives:

Original Film & Digital Productions: Paranormal documentaries, investigations, original series and creator-led entertainment.

Ghost City Events: A developing live event and paranormal investigation series featuring celebrity Q&As, meet-and-greets, exclusive haunted locations and immersive fan experiences.

Ghost City: The Podcast: Conversations with paranormal investigators, historians, entertainers and leading voices exploring the unexplained.

Brand Partnerships & Spooky Merchandise: Creator campaigns, seasonal influencer boxes, alternative lifestyle product collaborations, sponsorships and retail opportunities.

Haunted Travel & Destination Experiences: Partnerships with tourism organizations, historic properties and hotels for creator retreats, investigations and hosted travel experiences.

Stronger Together: Growing the Industry

Founded in 2012 by Tim Nealon, Ghost City Tours has grown into a global leader in haunted tourism, welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests annually through historically researched experiences led by local storytellers.

The Creator Collective builds upon that foundation, connecting independent creators and businesses with Ghost City's national audience, media infrastructure and expanding entertainment opportunities.

From haunted hotel investigations and original film productions to destination campaigns and exclusive merchandise collaborations, the initiative aims to create a more connected and commercially sustainable paranormal community.

“Tim Nealon has built Ghost City into a national tourism brand and excitingly now the stories extend far beyond the tours themselves,” Charissa Lauren, PR Director at Ghost City Tours added.“Whether it's a creator with a few thousand followers or a recognized television personality, everyone brings something valuable to the table. We want to elevate the people, businesses and stories that make this industry special while creating opportunities that move us all forward.”

The Ghost City Creator Collective will continue expanding throughout 2027, welcoming new creators, entertainment partners, tourism organizations and brands interested in participating in its growing network.

The mission: Unite the paranormal community, amplify its voices and build a stronger industry together.

About Ghost City Tours

Founded in 2012 by Tim Nealon, Ghost City Tours is the world's largest ghost tour company, operating in more than 60 U.S. cities. Through historically researched tours, local storytelling, Ghost City: The Podcast, and its expanding creator and entertainment initiatives, Ghost City connects audiences with haunted history, paranormal experiences and original media.

Media & Partnership Inquiries



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Charissa Lauren

Ghost City Tours

+1 412-565-9838

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Ghost City Tours Launches National Creator Collective, Uniting Paranormal Talent, Media, Brands and Haunted Travel News Provided By Ghost City Tours November 17, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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