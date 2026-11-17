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Top 20 Investers and 100 years of Wisdom

Learn how to handle your finances like a world top investors. Free to join. #Investing #FinancialLiteracy

- Founder of Compound Crest

SANTA CALRA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Compound Crest LLC today announced Investor Intelligence, a program on its investing-education site, compoundcrest, that teaches people with no financial background how twenty of the best-known investors of the past century made their decisions, and lets them practice those methods with simulated money before any real savings are involved.

Most people who want to learn investing face the same two choices: a stranger's stock tip or a textbook. One asks for trust without explanation. The other explains everything and then leaves the reader alone at the moment a decision has to be made. Investor Intelligence takes a third route. It starts with investors whose records are already public and asks a simple question about each one: what did this person look for before buying, and what rules did they refuse to break?

Twenty investors. A century of ideas.

The program is built around the Investors' Hall, which holds a plain-English guide to each of the twenty investors. Together they cover nine styles of investing: value, growth, index, macro, quantitative, activist, contrarian, trading and credit. Some bought good businesses at sensible prices and held them for decades. Some looked for companies with room to grow. One built a fund that simply owns the whole market at low cost. Others read whole economies, trusted data over opinion, pushed companies to change, or bet against the crowd when the crowd was most certain.

Members can browse the hall by style, so a beginner can see at a glance how differently successful investors have approached the same markets. Every guide stands on its own, so a member can start with whichever approach makes sense to them.

Learn the rules before you risk a dollar

Investor Intelligence has three parts:

- Twenty investor guides, 120 guidebook chapters in all. Each explains in plain English how that investor thought: what they looked for and what they avoided.

- Ten 28-day programs that turn one investor's approach into a daily routine. Each has short films, a task for every day and a final seal for finishing. The first program is free for every member. The others are part of the Pro plan.

- A practice account. Members apply each investor's rules with simulated money and see how their choices play out, without putting savings at risk. Finishing an investor's guide earns that investor's badge.

"Nobody is born knowing how to invest, and most of us were never taught," said the founder of Compound Crest LLC. "The people who did it best left their reasoning behind in letters, books and interviews. We put that reasoning in one place, in plain words, and let you practice it before any real money is involved."

Who it is for

The program is written for people who feel they started late or were never shown how: parents who want their children to learn what they did not, young adults with a first paycheck, and older adults who want to understand their own savings and recognize a bad offer when they hear one. No background is assumed. Lessons are short, and each one is explained in everyday words.

The rest of Compound Crest

Investor Intelligence sits alongside the rest of the Compound Crest site, and all of it follows the same idea of learning first:

- Narrated classes. Eight AI voice coaches teach short classes with charts and examples on screen. What the coach says is written out beside the video, key lines are highlighted, and each class ends with a short quiz. Members can keep their own notes, class by class.

- A practice trading desk. Every member gets a $10,000 practice account that uses simulated money, to place practice trades in stocks and crypto and review how they went.

- Scam Watch. Plain-language warnings about the money scams currently in circulation, how each one works, and what to do if one reaches you.

- A library of finance books, each with a short audio introduction.

- Wealth Trail. A board game played with play money on a 72-space island, where families and friends buy property, trade and borrow from the bank, each on their own phone.

- A Family plan that covers two adults and up to four children under eighteen, so a household can learn together.

How to start

Joining is free. A new member can open the Investors' Hall and begin the first 28-day program the same day. The site runs in a web browser on a phone, tablet or computer.

Education, not advice

Compound Crest is an education service. It is not a broker, an investment adviser or a bank, and nothing on the site is financial advice. Practice money is simulated and has no cash value. The coaches and news anchors are AI characters with synthetic voices, and they are labelled as AI. Studying an investor's methods does not mean matching that investor's results, and how an approach performed in the past does not predict how it will perform in the future. The investors covered in the program are not affiliated with Compound Crest and have not endorsed it. Compound Crest will never call members or ask for a password, a verification code or a crypto recovery phrase.

Free sign-up: compoundcrest/get-started. Compound Crest is free to join.

Latest market news

Compound Crest publishes market news every day in its Newsroom: a morning outlook and updates through the day, read aloud by AI news anchors and written in plain language, with the day's top stories and an economic calendar. Read today's market news: compoundcrest/news

About Compound Crest

Compound Crest LLC is a Delaware company that teaches people how investing works using practice money. Its site, compoundcrest, combines the Investor Intelligence program, narrated classes with AI voice coaches, a practice trading account, daily market news audio, Scam Watch, a finance library and the Wealth Trail board game. Its aim is simple: the lesson should come before the loss.

vansh singhal

Compound Crest

Mr. Russ Dollinger

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Compound Crest Launches Investor Intelligence, Teaching Beginners How Twenty of the World's Best-Known Investors Think News Provided By Compound Crest November 17, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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