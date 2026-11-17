VIEW THE FULL 26-PILOT TABLE

Sunday attendance grew 1,065, 98% growth. Young women 17% of total. Outreach visits 2,627. Media views 1.2 million. Performance payments $2.7 million.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khachkar Studios 26 Pilots: 98% Growth Performance Track Record – Week #10 - 17 Nov 2026All Christian pilots are expected to use world-class benchmarking and management excellence to significantly and expeditiously surpass two golden goals: (#1) a 100%+ increase in non-holiday Sunday total attendance and (#2) young women 20%+ of total attendance. All Christian pilots will empower the“Faithful” to join the Jesus Lives movement:“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family. This Sunday and every Sunday.”Key performance metrics include:1.Sunday attendance: Last four-week average attendance grew 1,065, 98% growth, to 2,147“Faithful” for the First Group pilots from our 2024 baseline.2.Young women attendance: 18 to 29 females were 17% of total attendees at 372 of 2,147 for the First Group pilots.3.Outreach and engagement: Last week our pilot religious leaders made 386 outreach visits reaching 2,350 individuals, bringing the 2026 total to 2,627 outreach visits reaching 9,040 individuals.4.Social media views: 1,185,579 social media views to date for 651“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family.” invite videos, and 1,019 total class attendance to date for our pilots.5.Performance-linked payments: $2.7 million in performance-linked payments with 56% to pilots and 44% to supporting media organizations.Pilots of the Week: In recognition of their world-class benchmark performance, each of the following two pilots won a $10,000 EMPOW award:1.Our Belgium and Luxembourg pilot Armenian Benelux's Fr. Maghakia Beskisizian achieved a new world-class benchmark percentage attendance growth of 680% to 156“Faithful” from a 2024 baseline of 20 (1st EMPOW).2.Our Lisbon, Portugal emerging growth pilot Estrela Basilica's Fr. Miguel Teixeira Duarte scheduled for November a new world-class benchmark 198 appointments, 31 public Masses, 280 hours of religious activities and studies, and an average 150 young people visited their youth center daily in October (2nd EMPOW).Summary tables of key performance metrics for our pilots are published every Tuesday as a world-class benchmark in Transparency, Accountability, and Performance (T.A.P) and are available at:Khachkar Studios also supports multi-denominational religious organizations using performance-based criteria. All pilots live Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence.About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:

Khachkar Studios

Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

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Khachkar Studios 26 Pilots: 98% Growth Performance Track Record - Week #10 - 17 Nov 2026 News Provided By Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation November 17, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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