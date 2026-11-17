MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas has called for a dedicated Asian dialogue at future conferences of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences to bring together public administration scholars and practitioners from major regional nations.

Srinivas put forward the proposal as president of the institute on the opening day of its annual conference in Seoul.

The proposed dialogue aims to provide researchers and administrators across Asia with a collaborative forum to exchange governance experiences and bridge the gap between academic research and administrative practice, establishing a key priority for his presidential term.

In an address to regional administrative groups, Srinivas emphasised promoting the Asian model of governance and public administration. He outlined the proposal during bilateral meetings with academy leaders, further suggesting that international institutions host future conferences to give scholars and administrators a platform to share public policy experience with global peers. He also encouraged regional researchers to contribute to international administrative review publications.

Highlighting administrative innovations, Srinivas pointed to national initiatives including large-scale civil service capacity-building programs, digital identification infrastructure, and unified payment systems.

Additional discussions focused on centralised public grievance redressal mechanisms for online tracking and digital file-processing platforms to modernise government operations.

He also sought international perspectives on civil service reform, leadership development, and how public sectors are adapting to artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Srinivas chaired the council of administration and the general assembly, addressed the institute's finance committee, and held bilateral discussions with conference organisers and regional vice presidents.

Operating under the theme "Growth for Society," the four-day conference examines how governments, research institutions, businesses, and civil society can collaborate to address technological disruption and economic inequality.

Srinivas is scheduled to present specific governance practices from Rajasthan and India before the conference concludes on November 20.