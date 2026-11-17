MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 17 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, alleging that the CPI-M and Congress, having lost public support, had joined hands for political survival and were now resorting to sit-in demonstrations and political theatrics.

Saha alleged that Tripura had witnessed political violence, murders, terror and widespread deprivation of the fundamental rights of ordinary people during the previous Left Front government.

While addressing a public rally at Khowai in connection with the November 27 elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB), the Chief Minister also claimed that the opposition parties, unable to regain the confidence of the people, had come together in an attempt to remain politically relevant.

Recalling Khowai's identity as a cultural centre, Chief Minister Saha alleged that its rich traditions and heritage had suffered during the Communist regime.

"They (CPI-M and Congress) claim that there is no democracy in the state. When they win elections, everything is fine for them. But when they lose, they start questioning the EVMs and the electoral process. This is nothing but hypocrisy," he said.

Manik Saha, also a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also questioned the Congress leadership's decision to join hands with the CPI-M, alleging that Congress workers had forgotten the atrocities committed against them during the Left Front regime.

"Everyone remembers the incidents of 1993 and how President's Rule was imposed in Tripura. Despite having a Congress government, the interests of Tripura were sacrificed merely to keep the Congress alive. And today, the same Congress and CPI-M have joined hands," the Chief Minister said.

He also accused the Communists of expanding their political influence through violence and bloodshed.

"They are the ideological heirs of Stalin, and that is why they resorted to such practices," he alleged.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's electoral prospects in the upcoming municipal elections, the Chief Minister said that the party had won all 20 municipal and urban local bodies in the previous elections, while Bishramganj had been added to the list this time, taking the total number to 21.

"Last time (in 2021), the BJP won all 20 out of 20 municipal and urban local bodies and I am confident that our party will win all 21 civic bodies this time as well. There is no reason to worry," he noted.

He added that he had been reaching out to people through regular door-to-door campaigns ahead of the elections and claimed that the response from the public had been encouraging.

CM Saha said that BJP Ministers and elected representatives were working round the clock for the welfare of the people, which, he claimed, had left the Opposition worried.

"Starting from our Ministers to all public representatives, everyone is working for the people 24x7. That is why the Opposition is now frightened. Oppositions are going door to door with only seven or eight people. They (Congress) have already prepared plans A, B and C. As part of such strategies, they first obtained permission and then went on to stage a dharna at the Election Commission office after creating a situation at the DM's office," he added.

Launching another attack on the previous Left Front government, the Chief Minister alleged that its tenure was marked by violence, murders, rape and the denial of people's basic rights, including freedom of expression.

"We all know what happened during their (CPI-M government's) so-called golden era. Many people were killed in Khowai town during that period. As many as 69 people were killed in South Tripura district alone," he claimed.