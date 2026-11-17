MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Gujarat BJP legislator Hardik Patel has dismissed suggestions that the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation led to a change in the state's leadership under former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, emphasising that the historic movement was strictly dedicated to community welfare and securing youth rights.

Addressing reporters in Gandhinagar, the Viramgam MLA clarified that the collective sacrifice and struggle of young people during the agitation ultimately bore fruit through constructive policy measures, including the introduction of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections reservation and the establishment of the Gujarat State Commission for Unreserved Classes.

"As I have said earlier, no one had to resign because of the agitation," he said, reinforcing that the movement was never intended to remove anyone from office or cause political disruption.

He added that youth from the community are today reaping significant benefits through progressive government schemes and educational support, and said he has no regrets about the advocacy efforts.

The remarks follow recent discussions among leaders associated with the decade-old movement at a community gathering in Jasdan, Rajkot district.

While some participants reflected on past political transitions, the event also featured a gracious response from Anar Patel, daughter of the former Chief Minister, who conveyed that her mother harbours no bitterness or ill feelings toward anyone involved in the historical protests.

Political observers note that the constructive dialogue highlights the maturity of grassroots leadership in Gujarat, where community welfare initiatives and state-level development programs continue to drive positive socio-economic progress.