MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh government is making a serious efforts to establish two more medical colleges in the state to expand medical education opportunities and strengthen healthcare infrastructure, officials said on Tuesday.

The Northeastern state currently has only one medical college -- the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), located at Naharlagun town in Papum Pare district.

An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the MBBS intake capacity at TRIHMS has doubled from the initial 50 seats to 100 over the past two years, marking an expansion of medical education facilities in the state.

According to the official, the state government is preparing to establish its second medical college at Namsai, with construction work expected to begin shortly.

Meanwhile, a third medical college in the West Kameng-Tawang region, with a proposed intake capacity of around 150 students, is being planned under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

In a significant development towards taking the proposed Namsai medical college project forward, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with senior state government officials, on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of a Tamil Nadu-based healthcare institution regarding the establishment of the proposed institution in south-eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the meeting with the representatives of the Tamil Nadu-based organisation, Deputy CM Mein, in a post on his X account, said that discussions were held on the proposed establishment of the Chow Khamoon Namshum Gohain Memorial VELS Medical College at Namsai.

"The discussions focused on the proposed medical college under the PPP model, augmentation of the existing 100-bedded District Hospital, land allotment, regulatory clearances and the infrastructure support required to take the project forward," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also added that the initiative aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand opportunities for medical education and improve access to quality healthcare services across Arunachal Pradesh.

"We will work towards facilitating the necessary approvals and coordination to ensure the timely progress of this important project," Mein said.

The proposed medical colleges are expected to expand the availability of medical education in Arunachal Pradesh while strengthening the state's healthcare delivery system, health officials said.

They added that the planned institutions would also help create additional opportunities for aspiring medical students and improve access to healthcare facilities, particularly in the state's remote and underserved areas.