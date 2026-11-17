Excitement returns to Doha as Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena hosts UFC Fight Night on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Organised by UFC®, the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with Visit Qatar, the event marks the second edition of UFC Fight Night in Qatar. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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With the highly anticipated bout between Jiří Procházka and Navajo Stirling headlining the event, visitors and residents can enjoy a range of experiences across Qatar beyond the Octagon.

UFC Fight Week in Doha 18-21 November

The action starts days before fight night, with free public events across the city. On Wednesday 18 November, UFC Open Workouts take over Mall of Qatar at 18:30, followed by a meet and greet with Merab Dvalishvili at 19:30. The UFC Fan Experience opens at Place Vendôme Mall the same day and runs until 21 November, while ticket holders can enjoy a second Fan Experience at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena from 19 to 21 November. Friday 20 November brings the Athletes Q&A at 17:00 and the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at 18:00, before fans head to Place Vendôme at 20:00 to meet Tom Nolan and Youssef Zalal. The week culminates in UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling on Saturday 21 November at 17:00.

A Weekend of Experiences:

Qatar's compact geography and convenient transport options make it easy for UFC fans to explore the country during their stay. Before heading to the arena, visitors can explore Souq Waqif, with its traditional alleyways, spice shops, hand crafts and souvenirs, or discover Skeek Al Doha, running from 24 November 2026 to mid-March 2027, and the Design Doha Biennial 2026, taking place from 5 November 2026 to 31 January 2027, offering visitors to experience Qatar's cultural heritage and contemporary design scene.

Visitors can also discover the country's cultural heritage at the National Museum of Qatar, which presents the story of the nation within a distinctive architectural landmark, and the Museum of Islamic Art, which houses a collection of Islamic art and historical artefacts.

Outdoor Adventures and Leisure:

Qatar offers a range of activities for visitors of all ages. Those looking to explore the country's natural landscapes can take a desert safari to Khor Al Adaid (the Inland Sea), where the sand dunes meet the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The experiences continue beyond fight night. Visitors can explore Lusail Boulevard, known for its lively atmosphere, Al Maha Island, with its selection of restaurants, and Old Doha Port, which offers views of Doha's skyline.

Shopping Across Doha:

Doha's shopping scene caters to a range of preferences, from Villaggio Mall and Hyatt Plaza, two of the closest destinations to Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, to Al Hazm, known for its European-inspired setting, and Place Vendôme, with its Parisian-inspired architecture. Further options include Doha Festival City and Mall of Qatar, where international brands sit alongside family entertainment and dining options.

With its range of dining, shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences, Qatar offers visitors the opportunity to combine UFC Fight Night with a wider destination experience. Its compact geography and diverse accommodation options also make it convenient for visitors, families and sports fans to explore the country during their stay.