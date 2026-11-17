SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Hails High Court Relief for Leader Azam Khan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's decision to grant interim bail to party senior leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case, saying he had received justice from the court and reiterating that the cases against him and his family were false. Talking to reporters here, reacting to the court's decision, Yadav said the Uttar Pradesh government had subjected Azam Khan and his family to injustice for several years.

"I am grateful for this; he has received justice from the court. For several years, the government has consistently subjected the respected Azam Khan and his family to injustice," he said. The SP chief further maintained that his party had always held that the cases registered against Khan were false and the action taken against him was unjust. "From the very first day, we have maintained that the cases filed against him are false and that the actions taken are unjust. The government's intentions are not honest, and the court's remarks today have brought many things to light," Yadav said.

Expressing confidence in the judicial process, he said justice would be served and added that the cases against Khan should be dismissed when the government changes in the future. "We are fully confident that justice will be served by the court, and when the government changes in the future, these false cases should be dismissed accordingly," he added.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Tazeen Fatma, on Tuesday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's decision to grant interim bail to him in a money laundering case, saying she had complete faith in Allah and confidence that justice would eventually be served. Reacting to the court's decision, Fatma said the family had been fighting a long battle for justice and would continue to do so. "I have always had complete faith in Allah, and I also had full confidence that, one day, justice would be served. The court has granted us justice in the past as well; it was through such justice that Azam sahab previously received relief and was released from jail. However, certain forces did not want him to be out. Today, the High Court has once again delivered justice. The court itself has commented extensively on such actions, stating that the steps taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were entirely wrong. We have been struggling and fighting for a very long time. We will continue to fight for justice, and we will emerge victorious. Those among our detractors who believe they can keep Azam Khan in jail for the rest of his life are, in fact, quite mistaken..." she said.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) senior leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), observing that the mandatory provisions governing his arrest were prima facie not strictly followed. A division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh observed that, prima facie, the mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not strictly complied with at the time of Khan's arrest. The court directed Khan's release on a personal bond along with two sureties of an equal amount. He will have to furnish the bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ghaziabad. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 10.