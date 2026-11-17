The American YouTuber IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr., left viewers and former US President Barack Obama stunned by speaking in fluent Indonesian during a surprise virtual call on Monday, November 16.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), IShowSpeed was heard greeting former President Obama with a cheerful 'Barack Obama, apa kabar?' during a Zoom call ostensibly arranged to discuss the Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Ghana's first president, which Speed was hoping to premiere on his massive YouTube channel.

Barack Obama's presence during the livestream was impromptu and surprised both the young streamer and his live audience, adding an unexpected layer of star power to the digital pitch.

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The Surprise Call

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr., was conducting a livestream of a virtual meeting with the team behind The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Tsui Hesse. However, the American YouTuber received a surprise during the virtual meeting when former US President Barack Obama unexpectedly joined the Zoom call.

Obama's surprise call quickly became the highlight of the livestream, with IShowSpeed appearing visibly excited to interact with the former US President. IShowSpeed welcomed Barack Obama by asking, 'Barack Obama, apa kabar?' (Barack Obama, how are you?)

The Democratic leader immediately responded by saying, 'Baik-baik' (I'm good), before asking IShowSpeed where he had learnt Indonesian. Darren Watkins Jr. stated that he loved watching Indonesian films, prompting Obama to compliment his pronunciation, saying, 'Not bad. And you got the right accent, too.'

| WATCH: Speed just left former US President BARACK OBAMA SHOCKED after revealing he can speak INDONESIAN and having an entire conversation with him in the language Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Barack Obama knows Indonesian because he spent four years of his childhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, after moving there with his mother and Indonesian stepfather in 1967. He attended local Indonesian schools before returning to Hawaii in 1971.

Barack Obama was born to an American mother, Ann Dunham, and a Kenyan father, Barack Obama Sr in August 1961. However, his parents separated when he was young, and his mother later married Indonesian businessman Lolo Soetoro, prompting the family to move to Jakarta in 1967. Obama's father worked in the Kenyan government before he died in a car accident in 1982.

Social Media Reacts To IShowSpeed's Surprise Call With Obama

IShowSpeed's surprise call with Barack Obama, and then stunning the former US President and viewers by speaking in Indonesian, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing their surprise at the unexpected interaction, while others praised the YouTuber for his Indonesian-speaking skills and his ability to connect with Obama.

Taking to their X handles, many praised IShowSpeed's rise from an internet entertainer to a global personality, with some calling him 'superhuman' while others describing him as 'the greatest streamer alive.' Some also expressed disbelief at the unexpected interaction.

However, the Indonesian viewers were particularly delighted to hear IShowSpeed and Obama conversing in their language. One Indonesian user wrote that hearing the two speak Indonesian was 'kinda wild,' adding that Speed's interest in Indonesian culture made the moment even more special.

is this the future of the world? are we all going to learn indonesian?

- Mati (@KrissP_Bacon) November 16, 2026

this is no longer a bit why does he sincerely persist to embody indonesia. why did he try, and succeed, to dig up obama's menteng roots. speed would you like to spearhead our alternative political line candidate you will grace the nation with divine presence we think.

- kids are smoking Red Roosters (@toetakovic) November 17, 2026

Greatest streamer alive!

- Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 17, 2026

Biggest cultural victory for Indonesia since Tung Tung Tung Sahur

- Antonio (@Ikari_Antonio) November 16, 2026

Yo Speed is insane bro lol

Bro just chopping it up with Obama

- James (@TheIroncane) November 16, 2026

imagine telling someone in 2022 that Speed would be facetiming Obama

- juju (@ayeejuju) November 16, 2026

Speed is really super human. He's amazing.

- Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) November 16, 2026

Idk why I thought Obama living in Indonesia during several of his childhood years was common knowledge. He loved sate and bakso.

- ProbablyApril ✨ (@oh_itsapriltoo) November 17, 2026

is there ANYTHING this dude hasn't done and can't do

- ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) November 17, 2026

say swear i open my damn phone to ishowspeed on the phone with OBAMA

- YIA cam (@yeaitstrill) November 16, 2026

barack obama actually lived in jakarta, so that's why he speaks indonesian so fluently.. BUT WHAT AM I EVEN WATCHING LMAOOOO

- geyi (@geyiiess) November 17, 2026

This is actually INSANE coincidence.

For those of you who don't know, Obama could speak Indonesian because he kinda grew up there a bit. There's even a statue or smth (I forgor) dedicated to the school he was in

So the fact they both meet up and have similar knowledge is..♥️

- Shadez シ (@SpareShadez) November 16, 2026

literally the most random thing i saw in a while

- maria atreides | dune (@tmatchalamet) November 16, 2026

as an indonesian, hearing ishowspeed and barack obama conversing in indonesian is kinda wild!

not only does ishowspeed like bts, but is learning how to speak indonesian too? such a cool guy!

- dessy7 ✨ (@Dessytothemax) November 16, 2026

Im just confused when did speed and obama collab

- (@Thinklikebutter) November 16, 2026

Speed has turned out to be such a great role model i love to see it

- Goddess Bubbz (@NotBubbz) November 17, 2026

Speed really the goat bro no question

- yarrow (@Yarrowed) November 16, 2026

If you told me that the guy barking and doing backflips in his room back in 2020 would be on top of the world I would laugh in your face but Speed managed to defy all odds. I'm truly proud of him

- kou (@COWB0YBEBOP) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed's unexpected interaction with Barack Obama has further highlighted the YouTuber's growing global popularity, with the livestream moment drawing attention from across the world and adding another memorable moment to his online career.

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