MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 17 (IANS) India's World No. 38 Velavan Senthilkumar moved into the semifinals with a straight-games victory over Egypt's Omar Said at the QSF 3 PSA Copper 2026 squash tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Second seed Senthilkumar, who won two PSA Copper-level titles this year, beat his fifth-seeded opponent 11-9, 11-1, 13-11 in the quarterfinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.

Senthilkumar will next meet the winner of the quarterfinal between local challenger Abdulla Al-Tamimi and Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran.

Earlier, Senthilkumar advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals in Doha with a straight-games win over Frenchman Manuel Paquemar on Monday.

Senthilkumar, who won the second PSA Copper-level title of his career at the Czech Open earlier this month, beat his opponent 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round after receiving an opening-round bye.

Meanwhile, India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 in the second round.

Unseeded Egyptian duo Ziad Ibrahim and Seif Tamer stunned No.7 seed Marwan Assal and No.3 seed Mohamed Nasser in fifth-game tie-breaks to book their spots in the quarterfinals.

World No.106 Ibrahim came through a thrilling second-round contest with compatriot Assal, saving a match ball in a fifth-game tie-break, before clinching an 11-8, 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 13-11 victory inside Khalifa International Squash Complex.

World No.119 Tamer followed Ibrahim's lead with another five-game upset, getting past World No.78 Nasser by an 11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 scoreline.

The 22-year-old was forced to hold his nerve deep in the deciding game, saving a match ball at 10-9 down, before moving through the next two points to advance to the quarter-finals after 73 minutes of play.

Top seed Dimitri Steinmann got his campaign underway with a commanding 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 win over Marek Panacek, while No.2 seed Velavan Senthilkumar defeated Manuel Paquemar in straight games. Other winners on day two of play included Qatari home favourite Abdulla Al-Tamimi, who came from a game behind to beat Hugo Jaen, and No.5 seed Omar Said, who battled past Aly Tolba in four games.