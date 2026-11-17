Qatar Squash: Senthilkumar Beats Egypt's Omar Said To Reach Semifinals
Second seed Senthilkumar, who won two PSA Copper-level titles this year, beat his fifth-seeded opponent 11-9, 11-1, 13-11 in the quarterfinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.
Senthilkumar will next meet the winner of the quarterfinal between local challenger Abdulla Al-Tamimi and Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran.
Earlier, Senthilkumar advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals in Doha with a straight-games win over Frenchman Manuel Paquemar on Monday.
Senthilkumar, who won the second PSA Copper-level title of his career at the Czech Open earlier this month, beat his opponent 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round after receiving an opening-round bye.
Meanwhile, India's Ayaan Vaziralli lost to South African sixth seed Dewald van Niekerk 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 in the second round.
Unseeded Egyptian duo Ziad Ibrahim and Seif Tamer stunned No.7 seed Marwan Assal and No.3 seed Mohamed Nasser in fifth-game tie-breaks to book their spots in the quarterfinals.
World No.106 Ibrahim came through a thrilling second-round contest with compatriot Assal, saving a match ball in a fifth-game tie-break, before clinching an 11-8, 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 13-11 victory inside Khalifa International Squash Complex.
World No.119 Tamer followed Ibrahim's lead with another five-game upset, getting past World No.78 Nasser by an 11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 scoreline.
The 22-year-old was forced to hold his nerve deep in the deciding game, saving a match ball at 10-9 down, before moving through the next two points to advance to the quarter-finals after 73 minutes of play.
Top seed Dimitri Steinmann got his campaign underway with a commanding 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 win over Marek Panacek, while No.2 seed Velavan Senthilkumar defeated Manuel Paquemar in straight games. Other winners on day two of play included Qatari home favourite Abdulla Al-Tamimi, who came from a game behind to beat Hugo Jaen, and No.5 seed Omar Said, who battled past Aly Tolba in four games.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment