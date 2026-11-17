MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New master-planned community in Tooele County will offer a mix of for sale townhomes, for-sale single-family homes and single-family rental homes

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole West, a privately held, locally owned and operated, Utah-based real estate development company, announced today that four homebuilders will offer eight distinct home collections in ECHO, the 325-acre master-planned community in Erda, Utah.

“Cole West Land Company has thoughtfully planned ECHO to create a distinctive lifestyle that brings together connected neighborhoods, amenities and a range of housing options for residents at every stage of life,” said Logan Fawcett, President of Cole West Land Company.“By partnering with an exceptional group of homebuilders, each with its own approach to home design, we're creating a place where a variety of home styles and floor plans come together within a cohesive community vision.”

Cole West acquired the 1,260-lot ECHO project in October 2025, one of the largest master-planned land acquisitions in Northern Utah. Cole West is serving as the developer of ECHO and a homebuilding partner.

Century Communities, Cole West, David Weekley Homes and AMH will bring a variety of housing options to ECHO, including:



Century Communities' Cottage single-family homes will range from 1,679 to 2,149 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Prices coming soon.

Century Communities' Legacy single-family homes will range from 1,852 to 2,855 square feet and offer three to six bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Prices coming soon.

Century Communities' Estates single-family homes will range from 2,330 to 3,326 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Prices coming soon.

Cole West's Fairview townhomes will range from 1,609 to 1,795 square feet and feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and two-car garages with prices starting in the upper $300,000s.

Cole West's Benton single-family homes will range from 2,478 to 2,946 total square feet with unfinished basements, and feature 1,743 to 2,106 finished square feet. Each home will offer three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and two-car garages, with prices starting in the mid $400,000s.

Cole West's Quartz single-family homes will range from 1,839 to 2,379 finished square feet, with three to four bedrooms, three to four bathrooms, and two-car garages, with three-car garage options available. Prices will start in the low $500,000s.

David Weekley Homes' Echo Prairie single-family homes will range from 1,662 to 3,895 square feet, with two to five bedrooms and 1 to three bathrooms. Prices coming soon. AMH's Lakeside Peaks single-family rental homes will range from 1,600 to 2,300 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Monthly rents between $2,400 - $2,700.



The community is designed to support the region's continued growth through a mix of residential neighborhoods, parks, trails, open space and future commercial and civic uses, as well as multiple church sites and a future Erda City Office. The development represents an estimated $600 million investment in Erda and Tooele County.

Located in the Tooele Valley, ECHO will offer residents convenient access to downtown Tooele and the Salt Lake Valley via State Route 36. The development is intended to connect residents with regional employment centers while maintaining proximity to the area's outdoor recreation and small-town character.

Model home grand openings are anticipated for Spring 2027. For more information, visit liveinecho.com.

About Cole West

Based in Centerville, Utah, Cole West is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company focused on land, development, construction, and design. The company specializes in homebuilding, multifamily housing, master-planned communities, retail, mixed-use development, and strategic real estate projects across Northern and Southern Utah and Dallas, Texas.

Guided by the belief that“We Build Community,” Cole West approaches every project with intentional design, quality craftsmanship, and a long-term vision for creating places that bring people together, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact.

With a nimble, market-driven approach, Cole West strategically adapts its business plan to evolving conditions and emerging opportunities, while employing a flexible investment strategy that allows it to selectively hold or monetize assets in pursuit of long-term growth.

For more information, visit colewest.com.

Media contact:

Chelsea Kottke

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