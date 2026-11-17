

Bombardier's inauguration welcomed distinguished guests including Indiana Governor Mike Braun, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne International Airport representatives, customers, employees and community partners

New approximately 64,500-square-foot facility strengthens Bombardier's U.S. customer support network, bringing maintenance, repair and technical support closer to customers and operators across the Midwest

Fort Wayne Service Center's capabilities will expand over time and provide maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for all Bombardier aircraft Inauguration marks another milestone in Bombardier's multi-phase U.S. expansion and continued investment in American customers, talent and communities

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today celebrated the inauguration of its new Fort Wayne Service Center, further expanding its customer support network in America. The event brought together Bombardier executives, Indiana Governor Mike Braun, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne International Airport representatives, customers, employees and community partners.

The approximately 64,500-square-foot facility brings maintenance, repair and technical support closer to customers and operators in one of the country's most active business aviation regions. The service center can accommodate up to six aircraft and will expand its capabilities over time to provide a full range of services – including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and AOG support.

“Our Fort Wayne Service Center marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of Bombardier's customer support network in America,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services.“Fort Wayne's strategic location allows us to bring our world-class expertise and OEM-backed support closer to customers throughout the Midwest and beyond. As we expand our network, we are hiring and ramping up training to equip our teams with the expertise needed to deliver an exceptional customer experience. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to creating skilled jobs and investing in the communities where we operate.”

The Fort Wayne Service Center highlights the collaborative effort between the State of Indiana, Fort Wayne International Airport and local economic development officials. The service center complements Bombardier's existing American service center network, including facilities in Dallas, Tucson, Hartford, Wichita and Miami-Opa Locka, as well as line maintenance stations, a dedicated parts hub in Chicago and Mobile Response Teams operating from 20 locations nationwide. With nearly 3,000 Bombardier aircraft operating across America, the expanded network provides customers with convenient access to OEM-backed support wherever they operate.

“Bombardier's opening of its new Fort Wayne Service Centre is a testament to Indiana's pro-growth environment, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure. This investment will create high-wage jobs, strengthen our aerospace industry, and boost the regional economy for years to come,” said Governor Mike Braun.

“Bombardier is a tremendous addition to our community and region. Today's grand opening marks a milestone that sends a strong message that Fort Wayne is a great place to invest in,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.“Bombardier's Fort Wayne Service Center is an example of the importance and value of partnerships and trust. Our best days are ahead of us with Bombardier playing a key role in our ongoing growth and success as an economic development and quality of life leader.”

The inauguration builds on Bombardier's previously announced expansion in America, which includes plans to hire 800 people across the country and an estimated $270 million in initial infrastructure investments (1). In 2025, Bombardier's U.S. activities supported 27,200 American jobs and $2.8 billion in supply-chain spending (2). The broader expansion also includes Bombardier's new North American Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas, inaugurated in October, as well as additional footprint expansion projects planned in Texas, and Connecticut.

With top rankings in both Aviation International News for three years in a row and Professional Pilot Product Support for two years in a row, Bombardier continues to exceed the standard for industry-leading service and support for its customers worldwide.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,300 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 11 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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(1) Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.'s most recently published financial report for additional details.

(2) Oxford Economics study conducted for Bombardier.