MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New system combines 60 kWh of usable battery storage and 14.4 kW DC of solar capacity in a prewired, preassembled design that simplifies installation and deployment

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at RE+ 2026, North America's largest clean energy show, EG4 Electronics debuted the EG4 Homestead 60, the first complete residential solar-plus-storage system to break the $2-per-watt barrier for solar, priced at $1.20 per watt. Developed in partnership with CW Enerji, Homestead 60 combines 60 kWh of usable battery storage with 14.4 kW DC of solar capacity in a prewired, preassembled solution, marking a significant milestone in making high-capacity residential energy systems more affordable and accessible.

EG4 is also showcasing the new XR 60 Integrated Energy Storage System, an all-in-one solution combining 60 kWh of usable battery storage, an 18 kW EG4 FlexBOSS Pro hybrid inverter and integrated system controls in one factory-prewired unit. Powered by LG battery cells, the XR 60 brings a new level of affordability to high-capacity residential energy storage.

Both products are designed to serve homes with high energy demands, rural properties, farms, ranches and small businesses, offering solutions for backup power, everyday electricity needs and greater energy independence. The Homestead 60 and XR 60 are both on display in the RE+ exhibit hall at EG4 booth C5460, Nov. 17–19.

“For too long, energy independence has carried a price tag that keeps it out of reach for many people,” said James Showalter, founder of Energy Access Innovations and EG4 Electronics.“We've always believed there's more the industry can do to make it a reality for everyone. With Homestead 60 and XR 60, we're showing what's possible, pairing accessible price points with simpler solutions. We're excited to bring both products to market and show what the next generation of residential energy can deliver.”

EG4 Homestead 60: Complete Solar-Plus-Storage Solution

Developed in partnership with CW Enerji, the EG4 Homestead 60 pairs CW Enerji solar panels with EG4 battery storage in a prewired, preassembled solution. Rather than sourcing and coordinating separate components, customers get solar generation and battery storage in one integrated package, simplifying the path to producing, storing and using their own energy.

Homestead 60 features 24 high-output 600 W solar modules across four ground-mounted racks, with the energy storage system factory-integrated into one rack. The system delivers 15 kW of continuous battery-only output and up to 18 kW when solar and battery power are combined, offering a powerful alternative to conventional rooftop solar installations.

“At CW Enerji, we believe the future of solar energy is about more than generating electricity; it is about making solar technology more practical, efficient and seamlessly integrated into everyday life. Homestead 60 brings this vision to life by combining CW Enerji's solar technology and manufacturing expertise with EG4's advanced battery technology in a complete solution for customers. Through this collaboration with EG4, we are helping bring the energy systems of the future to life today,” said Tarık Sarvan, chairman of the board of CW Enerji.

EG4 XR 60: A New Benchmark for Energy Storage

Starting at $20,499, the XR 60 delivers 60 kWh of usable storage at $342 per usable kilowatt-hour, making it the first all-in-one residential energy storage system to reach a price point below $350 per usable kilowatt-hour. That is nearly 40% lower than the average price per usable kilowatt-hour of comparable system configurations.* By bringing key system components together in one factory-prewired unit, the XR 60 simplifies system design and reduces the need for customers and installers to source and coordinate multiple separate components.

Once site preparation is complete, both of these products can be installed by a qualified installer in as little as one day**, helping installers complete projects efficiently and customers get their systems up and running sooner.

Availability and Pricing

The EG4 Homestead 60 is available to reserve now at signaturesolar.com/homestead60 with a $5,000 deposit, with shipments expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The system has a manufacturer's advertised price (MAP) of $37,697. The complete system is priced at $2.62 per watt, with the solar priced at $1.20 per watt and battery storage at $342 per usable kilowatt-hour. The Homestead 60 is Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliant. For more information, visit

The EG4 XR 60 Integrated Energy Storage System is currently available through authorized EG4 distributors nationwide, with a minimum advertised price (MAP) starting at $20,499. Final pricing is set by each distributor. The XR 60 is FEOC compliant and meets the requirements for the 2027 Domestic Content Bonus Adder. For more information, visit eg4electronics.com/xr60.







*Based on EG4's comparison of the XR 60's $20,499 minimum advertised price with published U.S. online equipment prices, checked October 23, 2026 for configurations with approximately 60 kWh of usable storage from Tesla (Powerwall 3), FranklinWH (aPower 2+ aGate), Enphase (IQ Battery 10C) and Sol-Ark (18K) + Renon (Xcellent Plus). The nearly 40% savings comparison is based on the XR 60's price of $342 per usable kWh compared with an average of $561 per usable kWh for comparable 60 kWh configurations. Equipment only; excludes installation, permitting, taxes and incentives. Competitor pricing may vary by seller and over time. Pricing and product specifications are subject to change.

**Installation requirements vary by location. The Homestead 60 and XR 60 should be installed by a qualified installer, licensed where required, in accordance with EG4's installation instructions, applicable electrical and building codes, and the requirements of the local authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) and the local utility. Customers should confirm permitting, inspection, site preparation and utility interconnection requirements before purchase and installation. EG4 products are covered by EG4's limited warranty, subject to its terms, conditions and exclusions, including purchase from an authorized EG4 distributor. Damage caused by improper installation is not covered. For full warranty terms, visit eg4electronics.com/warranty.

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About EG4 Electronics

EG4 Electronics provides inverter and energy storage technology for residential and commercial applications. Its portfolio includes batteries, inverters and load control devices designed to support backup power, energy management and off-grid applications.

About Energy Access Innovations

Energy Access Innovations (EAI) is the enterprise support and innovation organization behind Signature Solar, EG4 Electronics, Solar 76, OutBack Power, Sun Atlas Power and Energy Access Financial. Based in Irving, Texas, EAI gives its family of companies the strategic support, manufacturing capabilities, technology infrastructure and operational resources they need to grow and innovate. Together, these companies share one mission: to make energy solutions more accessible and affordable for everyone.

About CW Enerji

CW Enerji is an international energy technology company based in Türkiye and one of Europe's leading solar cell and photovoltaic panel manufacturers. With vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities spanning solar cells, photovoltaic panels, aluminum profiles and complementary components, the company offers a broad portfolio of energy solutions, including energy storage systems, inverters, heat pumps, electric vehicle charging solutions and smart energy management technologies. With exports to five continents and a growing presence in the United States, CW Enerji is committed to advancing reliable, high-performance energy solutions under its vision of "Producing the Energy of the Future Today."

Contact Info



Elizabeth Caminiti

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EG4 Homestead 60