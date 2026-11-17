MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges NVIDIA Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2027. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: NVDA) securities between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired NVIDIA securities between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/nvidia-corporation-nvda-class-action-lawsuit.

NVIDIA Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who also held a role at Megaspeed, a company suspected of helping China evade export controls;Nvidia's statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading;These circumstances raised concerns about Nvidia within the national security community and, if disclosed, posed a material risk to the Company's reputation and business prospects; andAs a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for NVIDIA Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/nvidia-corporation-nvda-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in NVIDIA you have until January 8, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to NVIDIA Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for NVIDIA Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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