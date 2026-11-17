New York, USA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trial Pipeline Boom as 200+ Companies are in the Race for Better Treatments | DelveInsight

The cancer vaccines clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 200+ pipeline cancer vaccine drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for cancer vaccines across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the cancer vaccines domain.

Key Takeaways:



The global cancer vaccines pipeline is witnessing significant growth.

Positive Phase III findings for intismeran autogene in melanoma and encouraging long-term disease-free survival data for TG4050 are strengthening the clinical outlook for personalized mRNA and neoantigen-based cancer vaccines.

Increasing adoption of combination approaches involving immune checkpoint inhibitors, alongside advances in mRNA, peptide, viral vector, and dendritic cell-based platforms, is creating new opportunities for cancer vaccine development. Despite promising progress, clinical efficacy uncertainties, manufacturing complexity, high production costs, and patient-selection challenges remain key barriers to commercialization.

Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting at DelveInsight, said that the cancer vaccine landscape is gaining clinical momentum, driven by advances in personalized mRNA, neoantigen, and peptide-based platforms. Positive Phase III results for intismeran autogene in melanoma and encouraging long-term data from TG4050 highlight the potential of cancer vaccines, particularly in preventing disease recurrence in the adjuvant setting. Going forward, combination strategies with immune checkpoint inhibitors are expected to drive clinical development across melanoma, NSCLC, pancreatic cancer, and HPV-associated malignancies. However, mixed clinical outcomes, manufacturing complexity, high production costs, and challenges in patient selection may limit broader adoption. Future market growth will largely depend on successful late-stage clinical validation, regulatory approvals, and improvements in manufacturing scalability.

Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's cancer vaccines pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline cancer vaccines.

Key cancer vaccine companies, such as Moderna Therapeutics, Merck, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Enterome, Diakonos Oncology Corporation, Aston Science, Transgene, NEC Corporation, NEC Bio B.V., Irazu Oncology, Celloram, Elicio Therapeutics, Providence Therapeutics, OS Therapies, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Geneos Therapeutics, Evaxion Biotech, Brii Biosciences, Scancell, and others, are evaluating new cancer vaccines to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline cancer vaccines, such as Intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157), mRNA-4359, mRNA-4106, mRNA-4200, Tedopi (OSE2101), EO2401, DOC1021, AST-301, TG4050, NECVAX-NEO1, IRZ-03, Protexi, ELI-002, PTX 108, OST-HER2, DCVax, GT-20, EVX-01, BRII-5395, OSE2101, SCIB-1, and others, are in different phases of cancer vaccines clinical trials.

Approximately 25+ cancer vaccines are in the late stages of development. Notable indications for cancer vaccines in development include Malignant melanoma, NSCLC, Recurrent glioblastoma, HPV-negative head and neck cancers, Pancreatic cancer, Squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck, Bladder cancer, Prostate cancer, Breast cancer, and others.

Why the Cancer Vaccines Landscape is Changing Now?

The cancer vaccines landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by advances in immuno-oncology, personalized medicine, genomic profiling, and next-generation vaccine technologies. Growing evidence supporting the potential of therapeutic cancer vaccines, particularly personalized neoantigen-based vaccines, is accelerating research and development across multiple tumor types. Innovations in mRNA platforms, viral vectors, dendritic cell-based approaches, and peptide vaccines are expanding the range of strategies available to stimulate tumor-specific immune responses. Furthermore, promising clinical findings from combination regimens involving immune checkpoint inhibitors are strengthening interest in improving treatment efficacy, reducing recurrence risk, and addressing resistance to existing therapies. Increasing investment from pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms, alongside strategic collaborations, expanding clinical trial programs, and regulatory support for innovative immunotherapies, is further reshaping the competitive landscape. As developers advance candidates across early- and late-stage clinical development, cancer vaccines are emerging as a promising area of oncology innovation, with the potential to complement existing treatments and support more targeted, durable, and individualized cancer care.









Recent Developments in Cancer Vaccines Treatment Space



In October 2026, Candel Therapeutics, Inc. announced that a late-breaking abstract from its phase II PrTK05 clinical trial evaluating aglatimagene besadenovec (aglatimagene) in localized prostate cancer has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting, taking place November 4–8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

In October 2026, OSE Immunotherapeutics SA reported final positive results from the Combi-TED academic Phase II international clinical trial of Tedopi® after an oral presentation at the ESMO 2026 Annual Meeting. The study was sponsored by FoRT and evaluated Tedopi® (OSE2101), in combination with either chemotherapy or anti-PD1, as a 2nd line treatment in 106 patients with metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

In October 2026, BioNTech SE announced the first topline results from the AHEAD-MERIT Phase II/III clinical trial (NCT04534205) for its investigational mRNA cancer immunotherapy BNT113 (tenumomeran/raplemomeran or“tenu-ra”).

In October 2026, Merck and Moderna, Inc. announced detailed positive recurrence-free survival (RFS) and distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) results from the Phase III INTerpath-001 trial evaluating intismeran autogene (intismeran; V940 or mRNA-4157) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma. These late-breaking results will be presented for the first time during Presidential Symposium I at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 (Presentation #LBA1), were selected for an official ESMO Press Briefing and have been accepted for publication in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In October 2026, NEC Bio presented results from the Phase I/II TNBC clinical trial of its orally administered individualized neoantigen therapy, NECVAX-NEO1, used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) and chemotherapy for patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The findings were presented in an e-poster at the ESMO Congress in Madrid, Spain, 2026.

In September 2026, Transgene and NEC Corporation reported sustained 100% three-year disease-free survival (DFS) in patients treated with TG4050 in the Phase I part of a randomized Phase I/II trial evaluating TG4050, the first individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) based on the myvac® platform, in patients with resected, locally advanced HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

In August 2026, Merck and Moderna announced positive Phase III INTerpath-001 results, with intismeran autogene significantly improving recurrence-free survival (RFS) and distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) versus KEYTRUDA alone in resected melanoma. It marks the first positive Phase III readout for an individualized neoantigen and mRNA-based cancer therapy.

In August 2026, Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. announced the opening of the investigator-initiated (“IIT”) Phase I neoadjuvant study (NCT07671339) evaluating ELI-002 7P in combination with chemotherapy and an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor in borderline resectable and resectable PDAC. The multi-center IIT is being conducted by MSK Cancer Center and is being funded by a strategic partnership between The Lustgarten Foundation and Break Through Cancer.

In July 2026, Diakonos Oncology Corp., announced that the first patients have been dosed in DOC-RM, its Phase I/II clinical study evaluating DOC1021 (dubodencel) in patients with refractory melanoma, at City of Hope in Duarte, California, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

In July 2026, VCN-01 has FDA/EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designations for retinoblastoma, with potential Priority Review Voucher eligibility if FDA approval is obtained by September 30, 2029.

In May 2026, the US FDA granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma to DOC1021. In January 2026, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for HPV16-positive head and neck cancer to BNT113.

Snapshot of the Pipeline Cancer Vaccines in the Report

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Intismeran autogene Moderna Therapeutics/ Merck III Malignant melanoma; NSCLC IM OSE2101 OSE Immunotherapeutics III NSCLC SC EO2401 Enterome II Recurrent glioblastoma SC DOC1021 Diakonos Oncology Corporation II Glioblastoma Perinodal Injection TG4050 Transgene/NEC Corporation I/II HPV-negative head and neck cancers SC ELI-002 Elicio Therapeutics I/II Pancreatic cancer; CRC SC IRZ-03 Irazu Oncology Preclinical Solid Tumor NA

Scope of the Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Cancer Vaccines Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Cancer Vaccines Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Cancer Vaccines Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Cancer Vaccines Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

Key Cancer Vaccines Companies: Moderna Therapeutics, Merck, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Enterome, Diakonos Oncology Corporation, Aston Science, Transgene, NEC Corporation, NEC Bio B.V., Irazu Oncology, Celloram, Elicio Therapeutics, Providence Therapeutics, OS Therapies, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Geneos Therapeutics, Evaxion Biotech, Brii Biosciences, Scancell, and others. Key Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Therapies: Intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157), mRNA-4359, mRNA-4106, mRNA-4200, Tedopi (OSE2101), EO2401, DOC1021, AST-301, TG4050, NECVAX-NEO1, IRZ-03, Protexi, ELI-002, PTX 108, OST-HER2, DCVax, GT-20, EVX-01, BRII-5395, OSE2101, SCIB-1, and others.

Frequently Asked Questions from the Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Report



How is AI transforming the cancer vaccines clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence?

Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the development of next-generation cancer vaccines?

How do competing cancer vaccine therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and durability of antitumor responses?

Which emerging mechanisms of action and innovative vaccine technologies could reshape the future of cancer treatment?

How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, and potential market disruptions in the cancer vaccines landscape?

Where are the biggest unmet needs and opportunities for differentiation in the cancer vaccines therapeutic market? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, and partnering decisions in the cancer vaccines market?

Table of Contents

1. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Cancer Vaccines Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Cancer Vaccines Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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