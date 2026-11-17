Be bold. Drink different. Taste original.

Attendees Tasting Wine at The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes

Attendees enjoying The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes

Award-winning wine festival brings together California wineries and wine lovers to explore lesser-known grape varieties at two unforgettable events.

- Allison LevineLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes returns in 2027 with two events celebrating California's remarkable wine diversity: San Jose on Saturday, January 30, and Los Angeles on Saturday, April 3. Both events will bring together wineries from across California to showcase wines made from grape varieties that often fly under the radar.While California is home to more than 110 grape varieties, just nine account for approximately 93 percent of the state's wine grape acreage. The remaining varieties represent a world of discovery, from historic grapes with deep California roots to lesser-known varieties finding new expressions across the state.Founded and produced by Allison Levine, with Eva Crawford serving as Creative Director, the Festival shines a spotlight on these grapes and the winemakers who champion them.“There is so much more to California wine than the handful of grape varieties most people know,” said Allison Levine, Founder and Producer of the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes.“We created this Festival to celebrate the wineries and winemakers who are championing lesser-known grapes and to give consumers an opportunity to discover something new. It is about being curious, exploring beyond the familiar, and finding a wine you might never have known you would love.”California Wine Regions Take Center StageLivermore Valley Winegrowers Association and Lodi Wine return as regional partners in both cities.Livermore Valley, named 2026 American Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, will be the featured region for the VIP educational seminars at both Festivals, focusing on Cabernet Franc, one of the region's two signature grape varieties alongside Sauvignon Blanc.“Cabernet Franc is a natural fit for Livermore Valley. Our warm days, cool coastal breezes, and diverse soils create ideal growing conditions for a grape that thrives on balance, producing wines with beautiful aromatics, vibrant fruit, and elegant structure,” said Brandi Lombardi, Executive Director of Livermore Valley Wine.“With a history of growing Cabernet Franc dating back to the 1880s, we see this varietal as an exciting opportunity to honor our heritage while distinguishing Livermore Valley as a premier destination for Cabernet Franc. The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes is a wonderful platform to introduce adventurous wine lovers to this exceptional varietal.”Lodi Wine will showcase the region's remarkable grape diversity through participating wineries at both Festivals and sponsor the photo booth in both cities.“The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes is all about encouraging wine lovers to explore something new, try a variety they've never heard of, and maybe discover their next favorite wine,” said Stuart Spencer, Executive Director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission.“With more than 130 grape varieties planted in Lodi, our growers have a long history of experimenting with different grapes and making great wines from them. That spirit of discovery is what makes Lodi special, and we're excited to share it with wine enthusiasts in San Jose and Los Angeles.”Discover, Taste, and Take the Experience HomeMore than a traditional wine tasting, the Festival invites guests to meet winemakers, discover unfamiliar grapes, and purchase their favorite wines through a centralized ordering program. Attendees can mix and match wines from participating producers, with orders fulfilled and delivered after the Festival.High Camp Flasks, Vingarde Valise, Coravin, and Water & Wine Puzzles will contribute special gifts and prizes for attendees at both events.VIP ticket holders will enjoy early admission, an educational wine seminar, and additional benefits, including complimentary wine delivery.Community Partnerships and Giving BackThe Festival of Undiscovered Grapes is committed to supporting the communities that host its events through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.In San Jose, the San José Public Library Foundation will serve as the Festival's charitable partner, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the Foundation's mission to support and enhance San José's public libraries. The Festival will also partner with Visit San Jose and Wine Storage Partners.In Los Angeles, the Festival will partner with Chrysalis, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals overcome barriers to employment and achieve economic stability. Wine Storage Management will return as a Festival partner.Yelp will support the Festival in both cities, helping connect local audiences with the experience.An Award-Winning Celebration of California WineThe Festival of Undiscovered Grapes has earned national recognition for its distinctive approach to showcasing California wine. The Festival was named the No. 2 Best Wine Festival in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and a 2026 Wine Travel Awards Voting Winner for Event of the Year in the Eno-gastronomic Events category.The 2026 Festivals featured 66 wineries in San Jose and 61 in Los Angeles. Cabernet Franc emerged as the top-selling grape variety at both events, demonstrating consumer enthusiasm for exploring wines beyond the familiar.Tickets are On Sale Now for the 2027 FestivalsSan Jose Festival of Undiscovered GrapesSaturday, January 30, 2027Scott's Ballroom at The Rotary Summit Center, 88 S 4th St, 7th Floor, San Jose, CA 95112Los Angeles Festival of Undiscovered GrapesSaturday, April 3, 2027MICA Studios, 356 S Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90033For tickets, participating wineries, and additional information, visit .About the Festival of Undiscovered GrapesFounded by Allison Levine of Please The Palate, with Eva Crawford as Creative Director, the award-winning Festival of Undiscovered Grapes celebrates California's lesser-known grape varieties through immersive tastings, education, and direct connections between wineries and consumers.Be Bold. Drink Different. Taste Original.

Allison Levine

Please The Palate

+1 310-651-8796

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Festival of Undiscovered Grapes Returns to San Jose and Los Angeles in 2027, Celebrating California Wine Diversity News Provided By Please The Palate November 17, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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