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Propylene Carbonate Market

The Business Research Company's Propylene Carbonate Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The propylene carbonate market has been witnessing noteworthy expansion recently, driven by its versatile applications in various industries. As demand continues to rise across multiple sectors, this market is poised for sustained growth over the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regional trends, and future potential within the propylene carbonate industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Propylene Carbonate Market

The propylene carbonate market has experienced solid growth over recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $0.66 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This rise has been fueled by growing needs for high-performance industrial solvents, expanded use as an electrolyte component in lithium-ion batteries, heightened production of paints and coatings, increased pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and broader applications in specialty chemical formulations.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the rapid growth of electric vehicle battery manufacturing, stronger demand for advanced energy storage solutions, wider adoption of environmentally friendly solvents, growth in electronics production, and rising need for high-purity materials in chemical processing. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period involve more frequent use of low-volatility solvent systems, increased requirement for high-dielectric solvents, expansion of carbon dioxide-based production techniques, enhanced application of propylene carbonate in electrolyte formulas, and greater utilization in specialty chemical processing.

Understanding Propylene Carbonate as a Chemical Compound

Propylene carbonate is a clear, colorless organic solvent with a high boiling point, low volatility, a high dielectric constant, and strong chemical stability. This cyclic carbonate is typically produced by reacting propylene oxide with carbon dioxide. Its unique solvency and electrochemical properties make it valuable in several uses such as industrial solvents, electrolytes in batteries, and chemical processing applications.

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The Role of Electric Vehicle Demand in Boosting Propylene Carbonate Market Growth

A significant driver behind the propylene carbonate market expansion is the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). These vehicles rely on electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries, either fully or partially replacing traditional internal combustion engines. The shift toward EVs is motivated by increasing preferences for cleaner transportation options that reduce emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels, and support sustainable mobility goals worldwide. This trend directly influences propylene carbonate demand since it is a crucial high-polarity solvent in lithium-ion battery electrolytes, improving ion conductivity, electrochemical stability, and overall battery efficiency.

Supporting this, data from February 2026 published by the United States Energy Information Administration showed that battery electric vehicles accounted for 23% of luxury vehicle sales in 2025. Furthermore, luxury vehicles made up 14% of the entire U.S. light-duty vehicle market. This growing market share of electric vehicles strongly contributes to the expanding use of propylene carbonate.

Regional Overview Highlighting Propylene Carbonate Market Dynamics

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for propylene carbonate. However, North America is projected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report examines key geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa to provide a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Propylene Carbonate Market Is Projected to Hit $0.96 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Growing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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