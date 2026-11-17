MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Human Resources and Inclusion Executive, Organizational Psychologist, and Cultural Strategist Expert

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brentwood Advisory Group, the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services for its clients, announced that Dr. Deborah Ashton joined the group, further strengthening the breadth of its CEO's, Board members and C-Level executives. Her addition brings the Brentwood team to twenty-three principals focused on helping growth-focused organizations fill key resource gaps, solve mission critical issues, improve operating results, develop and identify talent, and realize opportunities that exceed stakeholders' expectations.Deborah is an organizational psychologist with over 30 years of executive human resources experience across major sectors: private for‐profit sector--Fortune 500 companies, such as Medtronic, Harley-Davidson, and Darden Restaurants; nonprofit sector-Novant Health; and in the public sector--the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Oakland.As President of Planet Perspective, Deborah helps leaders use data-driven insight to connect people and organizational issues to strategy, performance, and measurable outcomes. She advises boards and management regarding inclusion, innovation, growth, social impact, succession, board refreshment, and culture alignment. Deborah's guidance helps to strengthen communication, trust, branding, governance effectiveness, and performance. Her expertise includes:.Human Capital Management.Inclusion.Cultural Transformation.Targeted Marketing.Risk and Crisis Management.Executive CoachingDeborah's expertise in connecting people strategy, execution, and measurable business results is demonstrated by her collaboration with operations. At Darden Restaurants, her team received the Brilliance Award for Outstanding Support of Our Restaurants for its contribution to the 9% year-over-year growth. And at Medtronic, the annual pay equity process she spearheaded and established in the mid-1990s continues to result in 100% pay equity domestically and 99% globally. To reduce attrition, at Novant Health and Medtronic, she provided guidance on establishing cultural alignment and a common infrastructure during M&A.Deborah's work on pay equity and corporate culture has appeared in the Harvard Business Review and other outlets. Her honors include Savoy Magazine's Top Influential Women in Corporate America, Inclusion Magazine's Hall of Fame, the American Hospital Association's 2023 Health Equity Pioneer Award, and Clarke University's 2025 Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters and its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award for Outstanding Achievement. Deborah is a member of the NYSE Board Candidate Network, Women Corporate Directors, and the Private Directors Association, and is a Women Business Collaborative's Champion.Deborah serves on the Clarke University Board of Trustees and its Audit and Finance and Facilities Committee. Her advisory and board experience includes MTD Financial, Mill Road Capital Progressive Governance Fund, the American Diversity Report, Harvard Business School Club of Chicago, The George Washington University Women in Leadership Advisory Council, Diversity MBA Magazine, YWCA Winston-Salem, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Piedmont Opera.A licensed psychologist in Illinois and Massachusetts, Deborah is a member of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology. A Ford Foundation Fellow, Deborah completed her postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School and earned her Ph.D. and Ed.D. from Harvard University and her B.A. cum laude in psychology from Clarke College.About Brentwood Advisory GroupBrentwood Advisory Group provides Board members, executive management, and strategic advisory services to businesses. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support.Clients engage Brentwood to fill leadership gaps, reset strategy, and manage complex transitions. Brentwood partners with boards and executive teams to help define and deliver measurable resultsLearn more atMark ZorkoBrentwood Advisory Group+1 847-477-2784...

Mark A Zorko

Brentwood Advisory Group

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Dr. Deborah Ashton joins Brentwood Advisory Group News Provided By Brentwood Advisory November 17, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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