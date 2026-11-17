MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Total Therapy Florida, a premier provider of comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation services, announces the official integration of Total Body PT into its regional network. This strategic expansion increases access to specialized physical therapy options, with a focus on advanced pelvic health services for patients in the Sarasota community.

The integration process is designed to guarantee uninterrupted, personalized care for all current and future patients. Under the Total Therapy Florida network, the practice remains completely committed to a patient-first philosophy. Individuals will continue to receive dedicated, one-on-one treatment without any disruption to their established care plans. Patients seeking further information regarding their ongoing treatment can find transition details and resources on the Total Body PT page.

Through this structural integration, the organization is significantly broadening access to multidisciplinary rehabilitation. A central focus of this expansion is enhancing dedicated pelvic floor rehabilitation programs. The clinic now provides comprehensive Pelvic Health services tailored to effectively evaluate and treat a wide array of conditions affecting both women and men. These highly specialized treatments are now seamlessly integrated into Total Therapy Florida's broader clinical framework, offering patients a holistic approach to physical rehabilitation and long-term wellness.

The acquisition purposefully honors the foundational work established by the clinic's founder. "We are pleased to welcome the Total Body PT staff to our growing healthcare network," said the representative for Total Therapy Florida. "Dr. Lisa Johnson has built an extraordinary legacy of compassionate, highly skilled care in Sarasota. We are deeply committed to maintaining the clinical standards she set, and we are grateful that she will remain actively involved in a consulting role during this transition period to ensure a seamless experience for our clinical staff and the community."

Specialized pelvic health and general rehabilitation services will continue at the established local facility. Patients can schedule appointments, review hours, and access directions by visiting the Sarasota location page.

About Total Therapy Florida: Total Therapy Florida is a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation practice serving multiple communities across the state. Dedicated to evidence-based care, the organization offers a wide spectrum of services, including orthopedic rehabilitation, post-surgical recovery, sports medicine, and specialized pelvic health treatments, all delivered by licensed medical professionals.



Justin

Total Therapy Florida

+1 (941) 375-8183

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Total Body PT Has Joined Total Therapy Florida News Provided By Digital Reporting Services November 17, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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