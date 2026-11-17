A human head built from scattered letters, with letters breaking away from it, illustrating Professor Lena Palaniyappan's research that uses language analysis to make the disorganized speech of psychosis measurable.

Lena Palaniyappan: What does language tell us about the brain and mental illness? From the salience network to speech analysis, a clinical research journey

Emerging research pairs natural language processing with brain imaging and seeks targets to prevent mental illness in young people

- Dr. Lena Palaniyappan, Professor of Psychiatry, McGill UniversityMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Disorganized speech, the least cinematic symptom of psychosis, may be the one that matters most, and an international consortium of more than 390 researchers on six continents is working to measure it. Professor Lena Palaniyappan of McGill University explains why in a Genomic Press Interview published today in Genomic Psychiatry, titled "Lena Palaniyappan: What does language tell us about the brain and mental illness? From the salience network to speech analysis, a clinical research journey."Psychiatrists have been writing it down for as long as there have been psychiatrists: the moment speech slips its moorings and drifts. They have never learned to measure it reliably. "It is not the dramatic hallucination or the bizarre delusion," Professor Palaniyappan says in the interview. "It is disorganised thinking: the moment when a patient's speech becomes loosely associated, when tangentiality creeps in, when the sentence you are listening to leaves its original destination several clauses ago and takes up residence somewhere rather different."Think of a river after a flood. The water is still water. It simply no longer goes where the map says it should. For a young person, that drift is not a curiosity for the textbooks. It can decide, Professor Palaniyappan points out, whether they finish their studies or get through a job interview.The research program is anchored both at McGill University and internationally. Professor Palaniyappan is inaugural Director of the Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health at the Douglas Research Centre in Montréal and holds the Monique H. Bourgeois Chair in Neurodevelopmental Disorders at McGill University. In 2021 he convened DISCOURSE in Psychosis, a consortium that now counts more than 390 members across six continents. Together, they are building what they hope will be the first global Talk Bank for psychosis research, a shared collection of recorded speech for studying how the illness changes language. The scale still surprises him. Perhaps it should not. Many researchers around the world, it turns out, find the question of how psychosis changes language just as compelling as he does.His group works on three interlocking problems. The first is measurement: natural language processing pipelines (computer methods that analyze human language) and speech graph analysis that model symptoms such as formal thought disorder, built to hold up across diverse cohorts rather than one tidy sample. The second is the brain itself, examined with MR spectroscopy, MR imaging, and MEG (magnetoencephalography, which records the brain's magnetic activity) in search of a causal account of these symptoms. The third, which he calls the more challenging and ambitious goal, is finding mechanistic targets that could prevent mental illness from taking hold in young people at all. He is not thinking in centuries. He wants results within the professional lifetimes of the trainees he supervises today.The obstacle to progress, in his view, lies less in funding or technology than in the culture of the field itself. Young clinical researchers, in his account, are pressed to declare for biology, psychology, or sociology and then to spend their careers serving the banner. The result, he argues, has slowed the discovery of real solutions and wrapped mental disorders in a mirage of unsolvable complexity. His remedy is training that is integrative at every level, skeptical without being dismissive, and spent on laying foundations instead of guarding walls.He saves particular suspicion for a virtue most scientists prize. "Originality," he says. "As an editor I often find a surprising proportion of it is nothing but inadequate reading of the literature."The path to this research program began in Chidambaram, a small town in Tamil Nadu, southern India, in a family where both parents and several of their siblings were teachers. The university town had an enormous library, and the house was stacked with Tamil and English literature. He wanted to be a writer. The pragmatist in him chose medicine instead, at Stanley Medical College in Chennai, where he traded cadaveric dissection classes for books on the history of medicine and earned a psychology degree at weekends. Two experiences in the psychiatric clinic sealed it: witnessing narco-analysis, and taking haloperidol, an antipsychotic medication, himself as a personal challenge.In the United Kingdom he failed the MRCPsych, the psychiatry specialist examination, on his first attempt. He now names that failure as the mistake that proved most valuable. "The humiliation was productive," he says. "It became a long preoccupation with how trainees actually revise, and eventually led to revision courses and question books that have helped many candidates prepare better than I did."A doctorate at the University of Nottingham under Peter Liddle followed, on the salience network in psychosis. Demonstrating the importance of that brain network, and of the anterior insula in particular, in schizophrenia is what he considers his greatest achievement. He helped establish the first MRI-guided TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) clinic in the NHS in 2013, then crossed the Atlantic to Western University, where he served as Medical Director of the Prevention and Early Intervention Program for Psychoses, and in 2022 moved to Montréal.One regret travels with him. His group worked out some of the early ideas behind connectivity-guided theta-burst stimulation, using Granger causality to choose the target, but never took them as far as a patent proposal.Away from the clinic, his idea of perfect happiness is a long walk with a captivating audiobook. He has never finished a reading list and never once left a bookshop empty-handed, which makes him, by his own description, a living demonstration of the Japanese word tsundoku. He was happiest when his first son was born in Nottingham, a joy he calls disproportionate to anything he had done to earn it, and which repeated itself eighteen months later. Offered dinner with any historical figure, he chooses Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, the rationalist reformer of twentieth-century South India, because a man full of questions keeps a conversation going.His motto fits on an index card. It might also serve as advice to an entire discipline: "Your greatest competitor is your own view of your future."Dr. Lena Palaniyappan's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series called Innovators and Ideas that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific breakthroughs. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that explore the scientist's impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes. More information on the research leaders and rising stars featured in our Innovators and Ideas – Genomic Press Interview series can be found on our interview website: .The Genomic Press Interview in Genomic Psychiatry titled "Lena Palaniyappan: What does language tell us about the brain and mental illness? From the salience network to speech analysis, a clinical research journey," is freely available via Open Access, starting on 17 November 2026 in Genomic Psychiatry at the following hyperlink: .About Genomic Psychiatry: Genomic Psychiatry: Advancing Science from Genes to Society (ISSN: 2997-2388, online and 2997-254X, print) represents a paradigm shift in genetics journals by interweaving advances in genomics and genetics with progress in all other areas of contemporary psychiatry. Genomic Psychiatry publishes peer-reviewed medical research articles of the highest quality from any area within the continuum that goes from genes and molecules to neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, and public health.Visit the Genomic Press Virtual Library:Our media website is at:Our full website is at:

Ma-Li Wong

Genomic Press

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Disorganized speech could make psychosis measurable as researchers on six continents build a global Talk Bank News Provided By Genomic Press November 17, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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