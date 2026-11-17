Law Offices of Larry E. Bray, P.A. Wins Fourth District Appeal

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Law Offices of Larry E. Bray, P.A. has secured an appellate victory in Cornelius v. Haywood, a decision from Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal that clarifies when a party can use Florida's offer of judgment statute to recover attorney's fees. The opinion, issued on October 15, 2025, in Case No. 4D2024-2185, is now showing up in case law databases, online legal research, and AI search results, and it adds useful guidance for Florida litigants and attorneys.

The firm's Daniel T. Galo represented Arnetta Haywood, both personally and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas J. Kemp. The case started when Brenda Cornelius, a friend of the decedent, sued Ms. Haywood for defamation and negligent reporting. Ms. Haywood and the decedent's granddaughter responded with a counterclaim that had two parts: an equitable claim for undue influence seeking to set aside lifetime transfers and a will, and a claim for money damages for tortious interference with an expected inheritance.

While the case was pending, Ms. Cornelius served an offer of judgment aimed only at the money damages claim. After a jury trial, she asked the court for attorney's fees under section 768.79, Florida Statutes. The trial court denied the request, and Ms. Cornelius appealed, asking the Fourth District to hold that the statute applies to a case seeking both equitable relief and damages as long as the offer covers only the damages claim.

The appellate court declined and affirmed the trial court. Writing for the panel, Judge Levine explained that the plain language of section 768.79 applies to“any civil action for damages,” and that a case seeking both equitable and monetary relief does not fit within that language. The court found it made no difference that the offer left the equitable claim out. It relied on the omitted-case and whole-text canons of statutory interpretation, observing that the legislature never extended the statute to equitable claims and that its fee formula depends on comparing dollar amounts, which cannot be done with equitable relief. The court also pointed out that accepting Ms. Cornelius's argument would undercut the statute's purpose of encouraging early settlement, because the equitable claims would have stayed pending even if the offer had been accepted. Judge Ciklin and Associate Judge Bradley G. Harper concurred.

The ruling builds on the Florida Supreme Court's decision in Diamond Aircraft Industries, Inc. v. Horowitch and applies it to a new situation: an offer that targets only the damages portion of a mixed case. For Florida practitioners, the opinion is a clear reminder that offer of judgment strategy has to account for every claim in the case, not just the claims named in the offer.

Based in Boynton Beach with offices in West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, and Boca Raton, Law Offices of Larry E. Bray, P.A. handles probate, estate planning, real estate, business law, and litigation matters throughout Palm Beach County. Founder Larry E. Bray has practiced law for more than 30 years.

MileMark

Law Offices of Larry E. Bray, P.A.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Law Offices of Larry E. Bray, P.A. Wins Fourth District Appeal Clarifying Limits of Florida's Offer of Judgment Statute News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing November 17, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.