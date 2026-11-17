MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing explains why fiber cement siding is becoming the preferred material for homeowners navigating Charlotte's demanding climate

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners across the Charlotte metro area are increasingly selecting James Hardiefiber cement siding when replacing or upgrading their home's exterior, a trend driven by the material's performance record in high-humidity, storm-prone environments. Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing, a siding contractor serving Charlotte, NC and surrounding communities, installs James Hardie fiber cement siding and has observed growing demand for the product as more homeowners seek longer-lasting alternatives to traditional wood and standard vinyl siding.The shift comes as Charlotte-area homeowners contend with some of the most challenging exterior conditions in the country. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Charlotte region averages over 43 inches of rainfall annually, with summer months bringing sustained humidity levels that can exceed 70 percent. The area also falls within the highest termite pressure zone in the United States, as mapped by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, making pest resistance a practical concern for any exterior material in contact with or near wood framing. Combined with an active storm season that periodically brings tropical weather systems, high winds, and hail, the demands placed on exterior cladding in this region are considerable.James Hardiefiber cement siding, commonly referred to as Hardie board siding, is manufactured from a combination of Portland cement, silica sand, and cellulose wood fibers, producing a dense, rigid panel engineered to resist moisture, rot, and insect damage. According to James Hardie's published product documentation, the material carries a Class-A fire rating and is not susceptible to termite or woodpecker damage. James Hardie manufactures two climate-specific formulations: HardieZoneHZ5, designed for northern climates, and HardieZoneHZ10, engineered specifically for the heat and humidity of the southern United States; the formulation applicable to the Charlotte region and the broader Carolinas. James Hardie products carry a 30-year limited warranty, according to the manufacturer.“In this part of the country, the combination of summer humidity, heavy rain, and termite pressure is genuinely hard on a home's exterior,” said Richard Caldwell and Richie Sullivan, owners of Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing.“We see a lot of homeowners coming to us after dealing with rotting wood siding or vinyl that has warped or faded after a few years. When we walk through material options, fiber cement consistently comes up as the product that holds up best in these conditions over the long term. The fact that James Hardie specifically engineers a version of the product for southern climates makes a real difference for homes in the Charlotte area.”Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing installs James Hardie fiber cement siding across the Charlotte metro area, working with homeowners on full siding replacement projects as well as partial repairs and upgrades. The company works with the HardieZone HZ10 product line appropriate for the Carolinas' climate and installs across a range of James Hardie product types, including HardiePlanklap siding, HardieShinglesiding, and HardiePanelvertical siding.Homeowners in Charlotte, NC, and surrounding communities interested in James Hardie fiber-cement siding installation can contact Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing to schedule a free, no-obligation estimate. Additional information on James Hardie siding options is available at affordablesiding/siding/james-hardie-siding/.About Affordable Siding, Windows & RoofingAffordable Siding, Windows & Roofing is a Charlotte, NC-based exterior home improvement contractor serving homeowners across the Charlotte metro area and surrounding communities in North and South Carolina. Founded in the fall of 1998, the company provides siding installation and replacement, window installation and replacement, door installation, gutter services, and roofing. Siding options include James Hardie fiber cement, Cedar Ridge engineered composite, and vinyl. Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing can be reached at 704-536-6225 and online at affordablesiding.

Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing

Affordable Siding, Windows & Roofing

+1 704-536-6225

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Charlotte Homeowners Turn to James Hardie Fiber Cement Siding to Stand Up to Carolina Humidity and Storms News Provided By SEO Outsourcing November 17, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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