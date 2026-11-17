Solar Pump Hybrid Filter System

New $1299 pump filter system combines solar and grid power.

- Lyann CourantNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AquaPlanet, a California based manufacturer and supplier of pool, pond and spa equipment, today announced the launch of its Solar Hybrid Cartridge Filter Pump System, a new approach to pool filtration that combines solar energy with conventional electrical power.The system includes a 100 square foot cartridge filter system and carries a suggested retail price of $1299. AquaPlanet will introduce it at the 2026 Intl' Pool, Spa, Patio Expo, Nov 17 through 19, in New Orleans. Industry professionals can learn more in booth 3100, Distributors wanted.Unlike conventional pumps that rely entirely on grid electricity, the AquaPlanet Solar Hybrid system is designed to combine solar power with with electricity from the grid as needed. Both sources can contribute to operation, allowing the pump to use available sunshine while drawing supplemental grid power to meet operating requirements as sunlight and pumping demands change.*Hybrid solar and grid operation*100 square foot cartridge filtration*Variable Speed MPPT inverter and scheduling*Optional Solar Panels Available*Pump Only, Bio Media and Sand Filter versions“One of the most important advantages of our new Solar Hybrid Pump Filter System is that customers don't have to depend entirely on solar power,” said Lyann Courant, President of AquaPlanet.“ The pump combines solar electricity from the grid as needed, allowing customers to take advantage of sunshine while maintaining pool filtration.”See AquaPlanet at booth 3100AquaPlanet invites pool retailers, service professionals, builder and Distributors to discover the system at the Intl' Pool and Spa Expo in New Orleans.

Lyann Courant

AquaPlanet

+1 714-505-1166

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AquaPlanet Introduces New Solar Hybrid Cartridge Filter Pump System at Intl' Pool, Spa & Patio Expo News Provided By AquaPlanet November 17, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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