OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced that Tyrolpath, one of Austria's largest private pathology laboratories, is now using Techcyte FusionAP for clinical sign-out, starting with dermatopathology.Tyrolpath implemented Techcyte SureViewfor cervical cytology in 2025. This year, the laboratory added five Evident Pramana HT-4 Cubiq scanners to digitize its histology slides and introduced Fusion AP for digital review. The team began clinical sign-out of dermatopathology cases in Fusion AP in September and is performing a validation study to extend Fusion AP across more of its anatomic pathology workload this fall.“Our goal has been to make digital pathology part of everyday work across our laboratory,” said Dr. Peter Obrist, owner of Tyrolpath.“With SureView supporting cervical cytology and Fusion AP now in use, we have taken a significant step toward that goal. Having one platform to support these workflows gives us a foundation to continue building on.”In Fusion AP, pathologists work from a single worklist in a browser-based workspace that brings each case's whole-slide images, case information, and report together. Colleagues can review a case together in real time or send it for internal consultation. Stains and recuts are ordered from within the case, and reports are built from synoptic or institution-specific templates. AI algorithms from Techcyte and third-party developers operate in the same workspace and flag areas of interest for the pathologist to review.“Our vision is to give laboratories one enterprise platform that supports digital workflows across their pathology services,” said Troy Bankhead, VP of marketing and director of Techcyte Europe.“Tyrolpath now runs SureView for cervical cytology and Fusion AP for histopathology on our platform. We look forward to supporting the team as they bring digital review and AI into other areas of the laboratory, including microbiology.”Fusion AP is CE-marked in the EU.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through Fusion, an AI-enabled, enterprise digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Troy Bankhead

Techcyte

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Tyrolpath Connects Cytology and Histology Workflows with Techcyte Fusion® AP News Provided By Techcyte November 17, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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