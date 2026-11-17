MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 17 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur have arrested four extortionists and two drug peddlers in separate operations in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that police in Bishnupur district arrested four persons in connection with an extortion incident involving vehicles transporting vegetables near the Ngangkhalawai Power Station under Moirang Police Station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Angom Kishan (22), Chitaranjan Chingakham (20), Takhellambam Ojit Singh (27) and Hidangmayum Johnson Sharma (26).

During the operation, the police recovered the extorted amount and seized a Maruti Swift Dzire car and four mobile phones allegedly used in connection with the case.

Further investigation into the incident is underway to ascertain the involvement of the arrested persons and establish other details of the case.

In a separate operation, a joint team comprising personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Youth Against Drug and Alcohol Manipur (YADAM) arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Thiyam Konjil Saijin under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jakir Hussain (21) and Md. Faruk Ahamed (40).

The joint team recovered 171 grams of heroin powder (net weight) from their possession during the operation.

The YADAM is a local civil society organisation working against drug and alcohol abuse in the state. Its participation in the joint operation reflects the involvement of civil society groups in supporting efforts to combat the drug menace in Manipur.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway to establish the source of the seized contraband and identify possible links in the drug trafficking network.

Meanwhile, security forces comprising Central and state personnel continue extensive counter-insurgency operations against militants across Manipur.

Search operations and area domination exercises are being conducted in fringe, mixed-population and vulnerable areas across various districts to maintain security and prevent unlawful activities.

As part of the ongoing security measures, a total of 116 nakas (checkpoints) have been established across Manipur, covering both the valley and hill districts, to prevent the illegal movement of inimical elements and keep suspicious vehicles under surveillance.

Security forces have also been providing security escorts to vehicles, including trucks transporting essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures continue along sensitive stretches of the highway to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles carrying essential goods and other supplies.

The security measures are part of the continuing efforts by Central and state security agencies to maintain law and order, prevent militant activities and ensure the safety of commuters and transportation networks across the state.