MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) announced India's first sulfur dioxide pollution market on Tuesday, aiming to improve air quality and support economic growth. The announcement was made during an event attended by the state's Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

​Under the new statewide Maharashtra Sulfur Dioxide Emissions Trading Scheme, approximately 130 million residents are expected to benefit from improved air quality.

​The market is designed to control pollution by enabling participating plants to trade emission permits. This mechanism incentivises industrial plants with lower pollution-reduction costs to make substantial cuts and sell excess permits to facilities facing higher compliance costs.

The pilot launch follows years of preparation by regulatory authorities to establish accurate emissions tracking mechanisms. The initiative is being executed in close collaboration with academic and research partners to scale emissions trading across the region.

​Addressing the gathering, the Environment Minister emphasised the need to leverage technology, including artificial intelligence, to monitor industrial pollution intelligently and foster collaborative solutions.

Officials reiterated that the regulatory approach focuses on cooperating with industries to foster sustainable development alongside environmental protection.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities and a prominent research institute signed a separate Memorandum of Understanding to advance data-driven environmental governance using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The partnership will jointly develop and pilot an AI-assisted inspection framework designed to help officials identify industrial facilities with a higher probability of non-compliance, supported by regular technical training and data analytics workshops for inspectors.