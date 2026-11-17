MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) Weather across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh is set to change as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies due to Cyclone Akvan.

​The system, which formed as a deep depression on November 16, is likely to strengthen further and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 20.

According to the Meteorological Department, the deep depression may intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17 and could develop into a severe cyclonic storm.

Moving northwestward, it is projected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 19 as a very severe cyclonic storm. This will be the third storm to emerge from the Bay of Bengal within a span of 25 days.

Warm sea surface temperatures and favourable wind patterns continue to support cyclone formation in the region.

In Chhattisgarh, heavy rainfall is likely in the southern districts on November 20 and 21. Light rain has also been indicated for Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur. The system is expected to bring weather changes across several states in central and eastern India.

In Madhya Pradesh, the weather experts have expected thunderstorms and rain in nine districts on November 20. Strong winds of 30-40 km per hour are likely in the south-eastern parts of the state.

Rain is possible in Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. The impact of the system is expected to be more pronounced on November 20.

Meanwhile, cold conditions are intensifying across Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, while several other places saw night temperatures dip further.

Fog has already been observed in Bhopal and Indore, and the chill is likely to increase after November 20 as the weather system continues to influence the region.

Northern winds are expected to lower temperatures, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal belt in the coming days.

Authorities have advised residents in the affected districts of both states to remain cautious of heavy rain, strong winds and possible waterlogging.

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the system closely and will issue further updates as it progresses towards the coast.